Soccer-Marshall Islands make history with first-ever international football match

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Marshall Islands finally got off the mark in international football on Thursday and promptly lost 4-0 to the U.S. Virgin Islands on a high school pitch in Arkansas, but not before making history as the world's newest national team.

The remote Pacific nation with fewer than 40,000 people played their first-ever international at the 3,000-capacity Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale, better known as home to the local high school's American football team.

"I feel surreal this morning; it's one of those out-of-body experiences," technical director Lloyd Owers told Reuters before the historic match. "I don't think we or anyone else thought we'd be here in two and a half years. The fact that it's going viral across the world is a great feeling."

The English ex-semi-professional player from Oxfordshire, who took charge in 2022, led a squad this week that included players experiencing 11-a-side football for the first time.

With just five training sessions together, the 20-man squad spans generations from a 15-year-old to a player in his early 40s.

"The (team) were a bit nervy, understandably, but we have a good dynamic off the field and that has helped raise our game," Owers added. "Now we're going into these games wanting to compete and turn that nervous energy into a positive experience."

The match kicked off the Marshall Islands' own creation — the Outrigger Challenge Cup, a four-team tournament featuring two FIFA members, Turks and Caicos Islands (world-ranked 206th)and U.S. Virgin Islands (207th), plus local side Ozark United's under-19 team.

Northwest Arkansas was chosen as the venue because it hosts the largest Marshallese community in the United States and offers a convenient mid-point for Caribbean opponents.

The Marshall Islands Soccer Federation, established in 2021 with the support of British volunteers and self-funded, harbours ambitions that extend beyond Thursday's outing.

FIFA membership would unlock up to $8 million in funding over four years, but confederation membership is required first.

Despite writing to Oceania, the Marshall Islands claim to have received no response, with the confederation citing a 'lack of direct air links' as the barrier.

They are, however, considering applying to CONCACAF (the North American confederation) and the AFC (Asian confederation).

Saturday brings their next challenge against the Turks and Caicos Islands and another chance to make history. (Reporting by Michael Brock; Writing by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)