Soccer-McTominay and De Bruyne shine for Napoli in Serie A opener

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (Reuters) -Napoli launched their Serie A season in style with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Saturday as Scott McTominay powered in a first-half header before Kevin De Bruyne curled home a free-kick after the break.

The reigning champions endured a less-than-ideal buildup to the new season, with striker Romelu Lukaku sidelined through injury and Lorenzo Lucca stepping in as the lone forward.

However, it was the midfield led by De Bruyne that seized control, with the Belgian creating an early chance inside the opening minute and dictating tempo for most of the match.

Fellow midfielder McTominay, last season’s league Most Valuable Player, wasted no time in making his mark, powering a header into the net from Matteo Politano’s curling cross after just 17 minutes to fire Napoli ahead.

"We told ourselves we'd start with this mindset, get the three points on a difficult pitch, and that's what matters most," McTominay told broadcaster DAZN after the match.

Sassuolo looked determined to prove themselves back among Italian football’s elite, repeatedly testing the Napoli defence throughout the first half, but it was McTominay who came closest to adding a second for the visitors when his effort rattled the bar just before the break.

Napoli seized control in the second half, with Politano striking the post early on and Lucca unable to convert the rebound.

New signing De Bruyne doubled the advantage after 57 minutes, bending a free-kick from a tight angle over the crowded box and into the far bottom corner.

"It's an honour to have De Bruyne in the team. I'm the one who has to learn from him, not the other way around," McTominay said.

Sassuolo’s Serie A return took another downturn when Ismael Kone was shown a second yellow card just minutes from time for a foul on Lucca, leaving the hosts to finish with ten men.

