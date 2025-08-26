Soccer-Neymar sidelined again as Brazil prepare for final World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Neymar will miss Brazil's final two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next week, extending his absence from international duty to nearly two years. HT Image

Coach Carlo Ancelotti left the Santos star out of his 23-man squad announced on Monday, citing a minor leg muscle injury sustained last week as the reason for his latest omission. Brazil have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain striker has not donned the famous yellow jersey since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have plagued his comeback attempts.

"Neymar sustained a minor injury last week. This will be the final two matches of the qualifiers and it will be very demanding, so we need players in their prime conditions so we can perform at the highest level," Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday.

The Italian coach, who has previously expressed his commitment to getting Neymar match-ready for the 2026 World Cup, opted for caution over the 33-year-old's fitness. "We don't need to evaluate Neymar, we all know who he is and what he is capable of. We need him in peak condition so he can help the national team the way we all know he can," Ancelotti added.

Neymar's club form since returning to boyhood team Santos from Saudi Arabia has shown glimpses of his old magic, with six goals in 19 games this season. However, his emotional exit after Santos' crushing 6-0 defeat to Vasco last Sunday, leaving the pitch in tears, highlighted the challenges he continues to face.

The squad features a blend of established stars like Alisson, Marquinhos and Casemiro alongside emerging talents including Chelsea teenager Estevao and the comeback of West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as Brazil look to end their qualifying campaign on a high note. Ancelotti's list:

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians).

DEFENDERS: Alexsandro Ribeiro (Lille), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma).

MIDFIELDERS: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

FORWARDS: Estevao (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham). (Reporting by Fernando Kallas in Madrid Editing by Toby Davis)