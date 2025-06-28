Soccer-Palmeiras and Botafogo set to rekindle heated rivalry on global stage

By Fernando Kallas HT Image

PHILADELPHIA, June 27 (Reuters) - In a nation where bitter football feuds typically simmer across generations, Botafogo and Palmeiras are poised to add another chapter to Brazil's explosive new rivalry when they meet in the last 16 of the Club World Cup on Saturday.

The feud, which erupted in 2023, has seen dramatic twists both on and off the pitch.

Palmeiras, spearheaded by teenage sensation Endrick, overturned a three-goal deficit to defeat Botafogo 4-3, a result that triggered the Rio club's collapse in the Brazilian championship race.

Palmeiras subsequently clinched the league title, sparking tensions that spilled into public exchanges between club officials.

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira called Botafogo's owner John Textor "an idiot" and suggested he should be "banned from Brazilian football" after the American alleged referee bias in favor of Palmeiras.

The rivalry defies Brazil's traditional city-based football feuds, with Palmeiras hailing from Sao Paulo and Botafogo from Rio de Janeiro.

Unlike the century-old feuds of Flamengo-Fluminense or Atletico-Cruzeiro, this cross-country animosity has evolved into a pressure-cooker dynamic, with each encounter carrying heightened stakes.

Botafogo exacted revenge in the 2024 Copa Libertadores, eliminating Palmeiras in the round of 16 en route to claiming the continental title.

When the two met again in the Brazilian league at Palmeiras' home ground, Botafogo won again and eventually secured a domestic and international double.

Since that 2023 defeat, Botafogo have gone unbeaten against Palmeiras in five consecutive matches.

Saturday's encounter at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field will test the limits of a rivalry that has transcended mere competition, with local commentators describing it as "collective catharsis" for fans and players alike.

“It means a lot. The last few games between Botafogo and Palmeiras have been high-level and intense,” defender Alex Telles told reporters on Friday.

“It's a healthy rivalry for Brazilian football. It's great to see two Brazilian teams facing each other in the Club World Cup and also to have all four teams advancing (to the last 16).”

On Saturday in Philadelphia, a new chapter will be written in this captivating and intense rivalry that has gripped the South American nation.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas)