Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Soccer-Putellas finds flow state as Spain thump Belgium 6-2

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 01:31 AM IST

SOCCER-EURO-ESP-BEL/ (PIX):Soccer-Putellas finds flow state as Spain thump Belgium 6-2

By Philip O'Connor

HT Image
HT Image

THUN, Switzerland, July 7 (Reuters) - Spain striker Alexia Putellas scored two cracking goals as her side defeated Belgium 6-2 on Monday to all but guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout stage at the Women's Euros, with the 31-year-old saying she found a flow state in the game that made it come easy to her.

Finding herself in the zone on a wet, blustery evening, Putellas picked up her second straight player of the game award and contributed hugely to Spain overcoming a sloppy start to put the Belgians to the sword.

"I think there are plenty of moments in a game, the team had an excellent performance, and even if we almost always have things we can improve, I believe that team is fine. We feel comfortable, if there’s something that doesn’t work we can change and adapt," she told reporters.

Putellas opened the scoring with a typical Spanish goal midway through the first half, punctuating an intricate passing move with a powerful strike, and she netted Spain's sixth goal late on to cap a fine individual display.

Asked whether her flow state came from her own performance or from that of the team, Putellas said it was a little bit of both.

"They go hand in hand; as an individual you think about the group and when you feel we are all together, you flow, it makes me feel good of course," she explained. "I have this role of creating options, sometimes I finish them, sometimes others do, (but) I’m feeling great."

Belgium proved a tough nut to crack but Putellas and her team trusted themselves to score, no matter who ended up getting the goals.

"When we have them in the low block, we have more options, we are closer to the box. It’s not that it’s better for me or affects my performance, my objective is to choose the best action in every situation," Putellas said. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)

News / Genesis / Soccer-Putellas finds flow state as Spain thump Belgium 6-2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On