Soccer-Stop the 'game of massacre', French players' union tells FIFA boss

By Julien Pretot

MIAMI, June 30 (Reuters) - France's professional footballers' union wants FIFA to halt what it describes as a "game of massacre" affecting players’ health, accusing President Gianni Infantino of ignoring the toll an overloaded calendar, with an expanded Club World Cup, is taking.

The UNFP has issued a scathing statement, warning that the tournament exemplifies how the relentless match schedule is pushing players to the brink, both physically and mentally.

“The incongruity of the situation escapes no one — except, of course, Gianni Infantino and his flatterers,” the UNFP said.

“From his ivory tower, which he tours around the world, the FIFA president shows no concern for the fate the international calendar reserves for top players."

World soccer's governing body FIFA did not immediately comment on the statement when contacted by Reuters.

The UNFP said the Club World Cup, now featuring 32 teams and running for a month until July 13, comes at the end of an exhausting season and claims that it disregards collective bargaining agreements that guarantee players at least three weeks of complete rest between seasons.

Instead, key players are forced straight into high-stakes fixtures, compounding the risk of injuries and mental burnout, the UNFP argues.

“His (Infantino's) Club World Cup proves, to the point of absurdity, that it is urgent to stop this game of massacre,” the UNFP added.

FIFA has argued that it is responsible for fewer than one percent of club games, and the Club World Cup is a maximum of seven games (for two teams) every four years.

GROWING CONCERN

The sharply worded statement follows growing concern among players worldwide over fixture congestion.

Earlier this month, several stars voiced fears over the rising risk of injuries from the relentless schedule, with some warning they were approaching breaking point.

The UNFP said it stood alongside global players’ union FIFPRO and FIFPRO Europe in denouncing the workload, arguing that the congested calendar undermines player welfare and domestic competitions.

“In September, Manchester City midfielder Rodri suffered a serious knee injury shortly after warning that players were on the verge of striking over excessive workloads,” the union added, highlighting the tangible risks of burnout.

Paris St Germain are competing at the Club World Cup just weeks after winning the Champions League on May 31.

Some French clubs have already resumed pre-season training ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign starting in mid-August, while others will return next week.

PSG, who reached the Club World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Inter Miami on Sunday, face a schedule that leaves no space for the rest period guaranteed in collective agreements.

“We do not see how or why PSG players should be denied the three full weeks of rest they are entitled to,” the UNFP said, warning that the additional workload could affect the performance of French internationals when national team fixtures resume in early September. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)