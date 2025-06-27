Somaiya Vidyavihar University Announces Final Admission Round for UG and PG Programmes

India, 26th June, 2025: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) in Mumbai has announced the final round of admissions for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2025–26. The university offers a range of programs across various fields, aiming to provide a comprehensive educational experience that includes academic learning, global exposure, and industry relevance. The application deadline for all UG and PG programs is June 30th, with the merit list expected to be released in the first week of July. Final call to join a college that turns ambition into achievement. UG and PG admissions closing. Apply Now.

“At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe education enables individuals to think critically, act ethically, and innovate with purpose. Our integrated academic model is designed to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful leadership in a globalised world,” said Prof Satish Modh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Program Offerings

SVU provides over 80 programmes across Engineering, Management, Sciences, Humanities, Design, and Performing Arts. Key programs include:

● UG Programmes: B.Tech, BBA, B.Com (Data Analytics), B.Sc. (IT, Data Science, Biotechnology), BA (Liberal Arts), among others.

● PG Programmes: M.Com (Accounting, Banking, Management), emerging Science+Tech programmes like M.Sc. Maths & Computational Sciences, MSc Applied Statistics & Analytics MSc Physics specialising in Semiconductor Physics & VLSI Technology, Industry oriented programmes like MSc Polymer Science, MSc Polyurethane Technology, research oriented programmes MSc Chemical Biology & Drug Design, MA (Advertising, Economics, Journalism, International Studies), and specialized diplomas in Education and Technology.

● Life Skills programmes like BA/ MA Yogashastra

● Indian Knowledge System & Dharma Studies programmes like MA Hindu Studies / Jainology / Buddhist Studies, MA Pali / Sanskrit

● Performing Arts Programmes in Singing, Music and Dance (Option of certificate, diploma and degree)

● Sports Science and Sports coaching Programmes (Option of certificate, diploma and degree)

Admission Eligibility Criteria

UG Admissions: Based on Class XII scores, SVUET, or valid scores from JEE, MHT-CET, CUET, PERA-CET, or SAT.

PG Admissions: Applicants must hold a relevant undergraduate degree

Student Development Opportunities

SVU aims to support students in their development. Features include:

● 20+ interdisciplinary minors covering fields like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, and Psychology

● Semester abroad programmes with partner universities in the US, UK, and Europe: offered with no additional tuition fee

● Industry-linked internships and capstone projects with companies such as Google, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Tata Group, Mahindra Group and many more

University Distinctions

● Rankings: NAAC A-grade; Ranked #1 in Placements among Maharashtra Private Universities (Times 2024)

● Alumni: Graduates working at Google, Microsoft, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and other Fortune 500 companies

● Scholarships: Merit-based aid up to 100%, supported by a ₹25 Cr annual financial assistance corpus

● Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Home to Riidl (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory) with 160+ startups incubated and 20+ currently supported

Scholarships and Financial Support

SVU offers merit-based scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition. SVU offers the following aids and scholarships:

● Financial Aid: Available to students applying for any programme under the Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU)

● Somaiya Scholarships: Available to all students of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Somaiya Ayurvihar campus.

● Institutional Scholarships: Available to students through select industry sponsors like Evonik India

To know more about scholarships and aids, visit the website.

About Somaiya Vidyavihar University

With 80 years of legacy, Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) is a private university located in Mumbai. SVU aims to provide education that combines academic rigour, interdisciplinary learning, global partnerships, and real-world engagement. Its mission is to develop socially responsible leaders across various fields.

Applications can be submitted at www.somaiya.edu/en.

