Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Opens UG Admissions for 2025–26

ByGenesis
May 29, 2025 12:01 PM IST

Explore your passion. Build your future with SVU.

Mumbai, May 2025: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), Mumbai’s multidisciplinary private university, is now accepting applications for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2025–26. With over 34+ industry-leading programmes across diverse fields and convenient admission rounds, SVU offers students a transformative educational journey that connects academics and global exposure with industry relevance.

Admissions open for 34+ UG Programmes at Somaiya Vidyavihar University.
Admissions open for 34+ UG Programmes at Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Strategically located in the city of Mumbai and built on an 80-year legacy of educational distinction, SVU provides innovation in higher education. The university is recognised for nurturing graduates through immersive learning, best-in-class facilities, international collaborations, and dynamic campus life.

“At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe education should empower individuals to think critically, innovate boldly, and lead ethically. Our integrated approach ensures that students not only acquire knowledge but also develop the vision and skills to shape the future. We invite aspiring learners to be part of a vibrant, inclusive, and globally connected academic community.”
— Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor, SVU and Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC)

Admission Highlights

The Early Admission Application Deadline for the institute is May 31, 2025 

Diverse Academic Disciplines to Match Every Interest
Students can choose from a wide spectrum of undergraduate programmes in:

  • Engineering & Technology: BTech / Hons (across specialisations), Dual Degree: BTech+MS, Mumbai (3.5 yrs) + New York, USA (1.5 yrs)
  • Commerce & Management: BBA, BBM, BCom Data Analytics  
  • Humanities & Social Sciences: BA Liberal Arts, BSc Economics, Psychology, Journalism 
  • Pure & Applied Sciences: BSc/ (BSc+MSc) BS-MS Integrated, BSc Data Science, Biotechnology, IT 
  • Creative & Professional Studies: Design, Music, Performing Arts, Education, and more 

Flexible and Inclusive Admission Criteria 

SVU offers a fair and inclusive admissions process. Candidates can qualify through the XII standard aggregate score or SVUET (Somaiya Vidyavihar University Entrance Test) or submit valid scores from national and international exams, including JEE, MHT-CET, CUET, PERA-CET, and SAT.

Empowering Students for a Global Future

SVU is a place of learning for future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Key features include:

  • 20+ interdisciplinary minors to supplement core learning, including areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, and Psychology 
  • Semester abroad programmes with partner universities in the US, UK, and Europe: offered with no additional tuition fee 
  • Industry-linked internships and capstone projects with companies such as Google, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Tata Group, Mahindra Group and many more

Why Somaiya Vidyavihar University?

  • Rankings: NAAC A-grade; Ranked #1 in Placements among Maharashtra Private Universities (Times 2024)
  • Alumni: Graduates working at Google, Microsoft, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and other Fortune 500 companies
  • Scholarships: Merit-based aid up to 100%, supported by a 25 Cr financial assistance corpus
  • Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Home to Riidl (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory) with 160+ startups incubated and 20+ currently supported

Apply Today

Join a university that doesn’t just prepare you for a job, but for life. Be part of a thriving academic environment that balances intellect with impact.

Apply now at: www.somaiya.edu/en

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

News / Genesis / Somaiya Vidyavihar University Opens UG Admissions for 2025–26
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On