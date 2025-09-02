Some fans criticizing Villarreal for signing Israeli forward. Atletico tops transfers in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal is facing backlash from some of its fans after a last-minute deal to sign an Israeli player who has publicly supported his nation in its war with Hamas. HT Image

Some fans criticized Villarreal through social media posts after the club signed forward Manor Solomon near the end of the transfer deadline late Monday.

The 26-year-old Solomon arrived after Villarreal struck a loan deal with Tottenham. The Israel international played last season on loan with Leeds United, which he helped gain promotion to the Premier League.

Solomon had already been criticized by some fans in England after posting messages in support of Israel in the war. He has previously played for Fulham and Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon's signing capped a busy transfer window for Villarreal, which is returning to the Champions League this season.

The club from eastern Spain spent more than 100 million euros ($116 million) in signings, the third highest amount in Spain, according to the Transfermarkt website. It earned nearly as much with the sales of playmaker Álex Baena to Atletico Madrid, forward Yéremy Pino to Crystal Palace and striker Thierno Barry to Everton.

Other signings by Villarreal during this window included striker Georges Mikautadze from Lyon and defender Renato Veiga from Chelsea.

Villarreal's first Champions League opponent will be Solomon's former club Tottenham on Sept. 16.

Atletico was the club that spent the most in Spain with a total of more than 175 million euros ($203 million) in nearly 10 new signings, according to Transfermarkt. In addition to Baena, Diego Simeone's club also added defender Dávid Hancko from Feyenoord, midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, forward Nico González from Juventus and playmaker Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo.

Madrid was the second highest spender (more than 167 million euros ($194 million)) but had the top-three most expensive signings. It paid 62.5 million euros ($72 million) for defender Dean Huijsen, 50 million euros ($58 million) for left back Álvaro Carreras and 45 million euros ($52 million) for teenage forward Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, according to Transfermarkt. Madrid also signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for 10 million euros ($11 million).

Barcelona still isn't able to spend much because of financial fair play regulations. The Catalan club paid 25 million euros ($29 million) for goalkeeper Joan García from Espanyol, and reached a deal for the loan of forward Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. It also added young forward Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen for 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million), Transfermarkt said.

Real Betis also made headlines by signing forward Antony for 22 million euros ($25 million) from Manchester United, according to Transfermarkt. Sevilla added veteran Chilean forward Alexis Sánchez on a free transfer, while Getafe sent forward Christantus Uche on a loan to Crystal Palace to try to clear some salary-cap space.

