Spain's Bonmati 'grateful' for Euros bid after meningitis scare

Aitana Bonmati is feeling good ahead of Spain's quarter-final clash with hosts Switzerland at Women's Euro 2025 after recovering from a bout of viral meningitis which briefly threatened her tournament.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati is set to start in Bern on Friday as World Cup holders Spain continue their bid for a first-ever women's European Championship triumph.

She started her first match of the tournament in last week's 3-1 win over Italy which secured top spot and nine points in Group B after her illness led to substitute appearances against Portugal and Belgium.

"It was from one day to the next, I was feeling great, and then suddenly, bam, something new, a negative and frustrating new experience. And you just have to suffer," Bonmati told reporters on Thursday.

"Luckily today I can say I can play in the quarter-finals. I have to be grateful.

"I'm not used to experiencing these kinds of situations... I've had a tough few weeks and I want to enjoy myself because until now I haven't been able to do much. I hope I can give my best."

Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz hopes fervent home support at the Wankdorf Stadium will help the Swiss reach the last four of a major international women's tournament for the first time.

"It's really indescribable, we all expected to have a positive atmosphere, but playing in such a big stadium in front of so many people is really special. The energy of the fans really pushes you on," Aston Villa defender Maritz told reporters.

"It was a really special moment when we equalised against Finland (to qualify from Group A) and could see the crowd cheering us. It was great to share such a unique experience with our fans. I also think the fans will give us lots of energy tomorrow."

Switzerland have a huge task on their hands against Spain, who rattled in 14 goals in their three group matches, but have less pressure to win than their opponents who are favourites to lift the trophy later this month.

"I think the pressure comes from inside now... we have a chance, and it's a quarter-final," said coach Pia Sundhage.

"We played five against five today (in training), just a couple of minutes, and we were standing like this and saying: 'this is so much better than it was just a couple of weeks ago'.

"And I think part of that is that we are able to deal with the pressure, because it has been a lot of pressure."

The winner of Friday's match will play one of France or Germany in the semi-finals, in Zurich on Wednesday.

