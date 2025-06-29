Sparks see signs of growth ahead of visit from Sky

With a 5-11 record, the Los Angeles Sparks are nowhere near the start they envisioned. HT Image

But their 85-75 win Thursday on the road against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever gives them hope they are about to turn things around as they prepare for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Sky.

"We grew up tonight," Sparks guard Kelsey Plum said. "It was a special moment and collectively down the stretch, everyone made big plays. We settled down and we got the ball to where we needed to. Really a collective effort and a great team win."

Los Angeles rolled up 35 fourth quarter points and shot 50 percent for the game, getting 23 points and seven rebounds from Azura Stevens plus 21 points and six assists from Plum. The former Las Vegas Aces star leads the team in scoring at 20.5 points and assists at 5.5 per game.

The Sparks will try to replicate their winning formula, which includes reducing turnovers. In Indiana, they coughed it up 15 times in the first half their per-game average but cut that down to four in the second half.

Chicago enters off an 83-78 loss Friday night at Golden State. The Sky fell for the fourth time in five games despite 20 points from Ariel Atkins, as well as 17 points and 18 rebounds from Angel Reese.

Chicago was overzealous on fouls down the stretch. Reese fouled Tiffany Hayes with 22.1 seconds left and the Sky trailing 79-76, instead of playing for a stop on defense.

First-year coach Tyler Marsh took the blame for Reese's foul.

"That was my choice to have them foul," Marsh said. "That was a mismanagement of the clock, so you can direct that to me."

Atkins is averaging a team-high 14.3 points, while Reese contributes 11.7 points and a league-high 12.3 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso has left the team to play for Brazil in FIBA AmeriCup 2025.

Los Angeles and Chicago have split two earlier meetings this year, with the Sky earning a 97-86 victory at home over the Sparks on Tuesday.

