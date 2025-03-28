Special Industry 4.0 Cell for Shri Venkateshwara University’s Students

Equipped with labs, classrooms, research centres, and incubation centers, Shri Venkateshwara University will soon set up a special Industry 4.0 Cell for university students aimed at preparing them for global competition. Shri Venkateshwara University aims to set up a special Industry 4.0 Cell

The main objective behind this special cell is to provide essential entrepreneurial skills to start and sustain new businesses. The university administration has also announced continuous upgrades to its classrooms, digital libraries, and research facilities to support quality education.

Shri Venkateshwara University Chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri stated that the university has become one of the top educational establishments in the country, citing its infrastructure, research centres, and industry-supported curricula. He added that the focus is on the overall development of students in addition to providing quality education.

Establishment of Industry 4.0 Cell

Dr. Sudhir Giri confirmed the plan to set up a special Industry 4.0 Cell, stating that Shri Venkateshwara University is making efforts to promote entrepreneurship among students.

“Soon, we will establish a dedicated Industry 4.0 Cell, where students will be trained in business planning, marketing strategies, and various funding options,” he said. He also mentioned that the university regularly organizes workshops and seminars featuring entrepreneurs and industry experts, which are beneficial for students.

Future Expansion Plans

To align with the New Education Policy (NEP), the university has implemented revised curricula. The administration states that it aims to provide students with ample employment opportunities, ensuring education that meets national and international standards. The labs, classrooms, research centres, and incubation centres are intended to enhance students' skills through improved education.

Regarding the university’s proposed new initiative, the university PRO clarified that several international academic collaborations have been established, including exchange programmes for students. He added that the Special Industry 4.0 Cell is another step in this direction.

Global Expansion and Collaborations

According to Dr. Sudhir Giri, Shri Venkateshwara University is expanding globally, collaborating with international institutions to offer students a global educational experience. The university is working on student exchange programs and international internships, exposing students to varied cultures and work environments.

Shri Venkateshwara University is also a part of global educational networks, promoting discussions between experts and researchers. These collaborations enhance teaching and research and provide students with access to the latest knowledge and technology.

Encouraging Research and Innovation

The university promotes research and innovation, offering funding and resources for research projects. The university has established an Innovation Center to help students develop their ideas into startups.

Advanced Digital Learning

Shri Venkateshwara University has expanded its online courses, video lectures, and e-learning platforms to keep pace with the digital era. Technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and game-based learning are being integrated to simplify complex topics.

Major Achievements of Shree Venkateshwara University

Shri Venkateshwara University has received awards for its contributions to education and social service, including The Legend of Uttar Pradesh Award, International Brilliance in Education Award, India Real Hero Award, Health Excellence Award, Asia Pacific Excellence Award, Global Peace and Value Education Excellence Award, International Award of Gallery: Man of the Year, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award, Governor's Excellence Award, Medical Excellence Award, Real Hero in Education Award, Guru Rabindranath Tagore Award

Exceptional Contribution During the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Venkateshwara University’s Medical College and Hospital played a role by setting up special COVID wards and free testing and vaccination camps.

Comprehensive Student Development

Beyond education, the university emphasises student development by organising sports, cultural programs, leadership workshops, and social service activities. A current student said that students are encouraged to participate in various clubs, fostering their creative and intellectual growth.

Special Initiatives for Underprivileged Students

The university administration aims to make education accessible by offering scholarships and financial assistance to students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds. They especially commend an initiative of the university to promote girls’ education.

As part of this initiative, the university offers a financial reward to families upon the birth of a girl child to encourage female education. Special awareness programmes are also held in rural areas to inspire students.

Dr. Sudhir Giri said that Shri Venkateshwara University is constantly setting new standards in education, research, and innovation. The university's aim is to provide every student with higher education, practical knowledge, and strong moral values, helping them contribute to society and achieve success.

