SRMS Trust's Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme Uplifts Meritorious Underprivileged Students

Education has long been recognized as a powerful means of societal advancement, yet financial constraints often stand in the way of bright students from pursuing their aspirations. Across India, many talented individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds face significant challenges in accessing quality education due to the prohibitive costs of tuition. Addressing this issue, Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Trust is stepping up with initiatives that have a profound impact on the lives of these students as part of its corporate social responsibility programme. SRMS Trust launches new initiative to transform the lives of the leaders of tomorrow.

On February 8, 2025, the Trust marked the 115th birth anniversary of Late Ram Murti by offering substantial scholarships to deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds. A total of ₹48,54,500 was awarded to new meritorious entrants of 2024 across various courses and colleges, as part of the SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme.

Every year, the trust allocates a remarkable ₹3.5 Crores for academic merit scholarships, ranging from Rs. 2,25,000 to Rs. 20,000, based on students’ performance in university exams. Additionally, ₹50,000 Entry-Level Scholarships are provided to first-year students who excel in the Trust's Aptitude Test.

Collectively, the Trust offers financial support worth nearly ₹4 Crores to its deserving students, making higher education more accessible and empowering the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

Supporting dreams and education

SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme was introduced in 2024 to nurture talent and support deserving students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of all Trust Educational Institutions, who excel in National Level Entrance Exams including NEET UG, JEE (Mains), CUET (Pharmacy), CUET UG, CUET PG/ MAT/GMAT/CAT, NCHMCT JEE, CNET, CPET (conducted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University) etc. By offering free professional education, the trust is helping many aspiring professionals overcome financial barriers and pursue their dreams, while also reaffirming its commitment to providing equal opportunities in education, in alignment with United Nations SDG-4 - Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The seat allocation for various colleges and courses under this scheme is determined annually as follows:

College of Engineering & Technology (CET), Bareilly: B Tech: 02 | B Pharm: 01 | MBA: 01 | MCA: 01 | BBA: 01 | BCA: 01

College of Engineering, Technology & Research (CETR), Bareilly : B Tech: 01 | BHMCT (Hotel Management): 01 | BBA: 01 | BCA: 01

College of Nursing, Bareilly : B Sc Nursing: 01 | GNM Nursing: 01

Institute of Paramedical Sciences (IPS), Bareilly : B Sc (OTT) / BOPTOM/ BPT/ BMLS/ BMRIT: 02

Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Bareilly : MBBS: 01

International Business School (IBS), Unnao: MBA: 01 | BBA: 01 | BCA:01

As more and more students benefit from the Tuition Fee Waiver initiative, it is evident that such efforts have the power to transform lives and build a stronger, more educated society.

Beneficiaries speak

Divya, an MBBS student from Batch 2024 at SRMS IMS, Bareilly, said, “Being selected for the Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, based on my NEET percentile, 10+2 performance, and family income, is an honor. The waiver of ₹33, 07, 500 has eased my financial burden, allowing me to focus on my studies without worrying about fees. I’m grateful to SRMS Trust for making quality education more accessible.”

Manya Mittal, a BTech (CS) student from Batch 2024 at SRMS CET, Bareilly, shared, “Coming from a financially constrained family, I never thought I could afford an engineering degree from one of the best engineering colleges in UP . The tuition fee waiver of ₹2,60,000 on my entire course has been a game-changer, allowing me to focus and work towards my dreams without financial worries. I am glad to be a part of such an institution, which is one of the best

Agrita Agarwal, a BPT student from Batch 2024 at SRMS IPS, Bareilly, shared, “My passion for a career in paramedics was hindered by financial challenges. The SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, based on my Class 12th grades and CPET score, eased this burden. I’m honored to receive a Rs. 2,52,000 waiver for my entire course and grateful for the continuous support and inspiring learning environment at SRMS.”

Conclusion

Dev Murti, Chairman and Founder, SRMS Trust, said, “I truly believe that education should be accessible to all, not just those who can afford it. The Trust Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme ensures that talent is nurtured, regardless of financial background or any financial limitations, with full fee waivers and additional scholarships for deserving students. However, we see the tuition fee waiver scheme as a vital step towards inclusive education. By investing in young minds today, we are shaping the future of our nation.”

