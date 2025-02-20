Storytelling, creativity, and the essence of luxury living

Filmmaker Robbie Grewal has worked on different formats of storytelling, right from ad films and OTT to the big screen and believes storytelling remains consistent across different formats, but the way it's executed varies. He feels that purely by virtue of being in a story for two hours or more, the longer format will have greater impact on the audience. “You are taking the audience into the story a lot deeper in a longer format, whereas an ad is like a quicker, shorter burst. So, I would think the longer format engages you more,” he said. Filmmaker Robbie Grewal on 25 South's Life's True Value.

On the connection between home and creativity

Grewal is a resident of Mumbai’s 25 South, which offers luxury homes in a tranquil setting. A well-designed home that reflects your personal style can be a launchpad for your best ideas. When you are surrounded by positive vibes, it brings out a happier, more productive version of yourself.

“A happy living space makes for a happier workplace. As creators, we are thinking 24/7 and the place you live in makes you feel comfortable to create thoughts. It gives you happiness to be with your family. You get a sense of energy where you stay. When you walk into a building or a home, all of us feel a certain energy. It does not necessarily depend on the luxury that the house affords for you. It is a thing and you just feel it,” he said.

Robbie Grewal’s approach to life and work is all about balance, passion, and finding joy in the little things.

At 25 South, he loves the outdoor green space that the complex offers, a welcome break from the concrete in a city like Mumbai. In his free time, he loves to play pickleball and tennis as stress busters.

On the true meaning of luxury

When asked why he chose 25 South as his home, he said it’s for his wife who went through a gamut of buildings and eventually those spaces for the sound of the waves crashing early morning, the migratory birds, the views and the greenery in the nature-oriented building.

“On the ground floor, there’s a tennis court and an outdoor jogging track. This is the only place I think in Bombay where the jogging track is actually conceived in a manner where there’s a green cover on the right of it. It’s shaded through the day. So, go for a run at 2 in the afternoon in the peak summers of Bombay and it’s going to have shade. That, actually, is luxury for me,” he said.

On what the future brings

Grewal is currently working on multiple projects that reflect his passion for storytelling across genres.“There is one more which I’m shooting now in the next two months. This is a fantastic story about Titan, the watch company, and how they came into being at a time when India was developing, and we were nobody in the watch sector,” he revealed.

In addition to that, he is also working on Jewel Thief starring Saif Ali Khan and an Amazon Prime biopic Bhay, based on Gaurav Tiwari, India’s first paranormal investigator.

Grewal also spoke about the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in storytelling and filmmaking, feeling happy that it hasn’t taken over directing. “Today, AI is a boon for us because what it does is lets us create images. We do entire storyboards for films on AI, creative visualisation for characters,” he said.

On Life’s True Value

Speaking about his understanding of Life’s True Value, Grewal shared a simple yet profound philosophy, “For me, it’s about being content, being happy. When you are happy and content, it reflects in every sphere of your life.”

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.