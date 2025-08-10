Surging Lynx look to lower boom on Liberty

There will be several subplots when the Minnesota Lynx visit the New York Liberty on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

For starters, these teams met in the 2024 WNBA Finals, with the Liberty winning in the deciding fifth game.

Minnesota (26-5), which has won four straight games and eight of its last nine, is the top team in the league this year. New York (20-10) is riding a three-game winning streak to reside in second place.

The teams have met just once so far this season, with the host Lynx posting a 100-93 win on July 30.

Napheesa Collier collected 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lynx in that game.

However, Collier is expected to miss her third straight game on Sunday while dealing with a sprained right ankle. She is expected to miss at least one more week.

"You hate to see anybody go down, especially your MVP," Lynx guard Kayla McBride said. "We want the best for her. We want her to get healthy."

Collier is averaging a league-best 23.5 points to go with 7.5 rebounds.

Without her, Minnesota will rely on McBride (14.6), Courtney Williams (13.9) and DiJonai Carrington (12.5).

Carrington, who was acquired in last Sunday's trade with Dallas, also is a defensive pest. Look for Carrington to defend Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 31 points the last time these teams met.

Ionescu entered this weekend ranked fourth in the league in scoring (19.9).

Jonquel Jones, New York's 6-foot-6 center, is a five-time All-Star who was the league's MVP in 2021 as a member of the Connecticut Sun. She was also the WNBA Finals MVP last year for the Liberty.

Jones entered this weekend averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Unfortunately for the Liberty, seven-time All-Star Breanna Stewart has been out since July 26 due to a bone bruise on her right knee. This will mark her seventh straight absence.

New York also has been without two key reserves due to injuries: Kennedy Burke (calf) and Nyara Sabally (knee).

With Stewart out, Emma Meesseman has stepped into the starting lineup. Meesseman hadn't played in the WNBA since 2022 before officially returning last Sunday. She had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Friday's 88-77 road win over the Dallas Wings.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a long time - coming back to the W," said Meesseman, a two-time WNBA All-Star. "I wanted to try it again and see the fans and all the new players."

--Field Level Media