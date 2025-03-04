Swiggy’s Restaurant Awards Return to celebrate India’s Culinary Champions
Voting for the Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2025 runs from February 24 to March 24, with winners revealed on March 25, showcasing the best in dining and delivery.
If there’s one thing that unites a diverse country like India, it’s our collective love for food. From the bustling bylanes of Old Delhi serving up legendary street food to the aromatic biryanis of Hyderabad and the crisp dosas of Chennai, every region tells a story via its flavors and dishes.
Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience platform, is bringing back the second edition of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards, a celebration of the country’s most loved restaurants. With the theme Crowning Those Who Ate, the spotlight is on the chefs, kitchens, and restaurants that have defined the food scene with their brilliance—winning not just orders, but the hearts of food lovers across the country.
A Nation Hungry for Excellence
The Indian food scene has never been more exciting. New-age chefs are blending innovation with tradition, neighborhood eateries are building a cult following, and classic restaurants continue to thrive with their timeless recipes. The Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2025 aim to recognise these culinary champions, from the humble yet very popular street food joints to elite fine-dining destinations.
Food lovers across 130+ cities will cast their votes, ensuring that the champions are those who have truly served up excellence on every plate. Voting commenced on February 24, 2025, and will remain open until March 24, 2025, exclusively on the Swiggy app. Winners will be announced on March 25, 2025.
The awards will recognise excellence across two major segments—Dining Out and Food Delivery, catering to every kind of food lover. With 90+ categories, 16K+ nominations, and 11K+ unique brands, this edition promises to be the biggest yet.
Food Delivery Categories
- Best in Biryani – Because India will always debate which city makes the best one
- Best in Chinese – From desi Hakka to authentic Sichuan flavors
- Best in Cakes & Desserts – For the sweet endings that keep us coming back for more
- Best in South Indian – Where crispy dosas and fragrant sambars reign supreme
- Best in Ice Cream – Because every meal deserves a cool and creamy finish
- Best Late-Night Cravings Spot – For those midnight hunger pangs
- Best Local Gems – Celebrating beloved neighborhood favorites
- Best Newcomers – Honoring the freshest additions to the food scene
Dining Out Categories
- Best Debutant Restaurant – Honoring the finest new entries in the dining space
- Best Cocktail Places – Recognizing bars that redefine mixology
- Best BYOB Spots – Where the food is great and you can bring your favorite drinks
- Best Hidden Gems – Showcasing lesser-known culinary wonders
- Best Street Food – The must-visit places for local favorites
- Best Legendary Spots – Paying tribute to institutions that have stood the test of time
And many more!
Winners will receive a framed plaque and Swiggy will amplify their visibility on its platform, ensuring that even more food lovers discover their magic.
A Bite Worth Voting For
The excitement kicked off on February 24, 2025, when voting officially opened to the public. Foodies from 130+ cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and many more—will decide who takes home the crown.
With voting open until March 24, 2025 now is the time for food lovers to take a bite, savor the flavors, and let our votes decide who truly "ate" this year. After all, in a country where food is a passion, every bite is a victory.