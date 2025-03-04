Swiggy’s Restaurant Awards Return to celebrate India’s Culinary Champions

If there’s one thing that unites a diverse country like India, it’s our collective love for food. From the bustling bylanes of Old Delhi serving up legendary street food to the aromatic biryanis of Hyderabad and the crisp dosas of Chennai, every region tells a story via its flavors and dishes. Swiggy is bringing back the second edition of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards, a celebration of the country’s most loved restaurants.

Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience platform, is bringing back the second edition of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards, a celebration of the country’s most loved restaurants. With the theme Crowning Those Who Ate, the spotlight is on the chefs, kitchens, and restaurants that have defined the food scene with their brilliance—winning not just orders, but the hearts of food lovers across the country.

A Nation Hungry for Excellence

The Indian food scene has never been more exciting. New-age chefs are blending innovation with tradition, neighborhood eateries are building a cult following, and classic restaurants continue to thrive with their timeless recipes. The Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2025 aim to recognise these culinary champions, from the humble yet very popular street food joints to elite fine-dining destinations.

Food lovers across 130+ cities will cast their votes, ensuring that the champions are those who have truly served up excellence on every plate. Voting commenced on February 24, 2025, and will remain open until March 24, 2025, exclusively on the Swiggy app. Winners will be announced on March 25, 2025.

The awards will recognise excellence across two major segments—Dining Out and Food Delivery, catering to every kind of food lover. With 90+ categories, 16K+ nominations, and 11K+ unique brands, this edition promises to be the biggest yet.

Food Delivery Categories

Best in Biryani – Because India will always debate which city makes the best one

Best in Chinese – From desi Hakka to authentic Sichuan flavors

Best in Cakes & Desserts – For the sweet endings that keep us coming back for more

Best in South Indian – Where crispy dosas and fragrant sambars reign supreme

Best in Ice Cream – Because every meal deserves a cool and creamy finish

Best Late-Night Cravings Spot – For those midnight hunger pangs

Best Local Gems – Celebrating beloved neighborhood favorites

– Celebrating beloved neighborhood favorites Best Newcomers – Honoring the freshest additions to the food scene

Dining Out Categories

Best Debutant Restaurant – Honoring the finest new entries in the dining space

Best Cocktail Places – Recognizing bars that redefine mixology

Best BYOB Spots – Where the food is great and you can bring your favorite drinks

Best Hidden Gems – Showcasing lesser-known culinary wonders

Best Street Food – The must-visit places for local favorites

Best Legendary Spots – Paying tribute to institutions that have stood the test of time

And many more!

Winners will receive a framed plaque and Swiggy will amplify their visibility on its platform, ensuring that even more food lovers discover their magic.

A Bite Worth Voting For

The excitement kicked off on February 24, 2025, when voting officially opened to the public. Foodies from 130+ cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and many more—will decide who takes home the crown.

With voting open until March 24, 2025 now is the time for food lovers to take a bite, savor the flavors, and let our votes decide who truly "ate" this year. After all, in a country where food is a passion, every bite is a victory.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.