Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce Invites Pre-Merit Applications for 2025 UG & PG Admissions

Pune, 03rd,June 2025: Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), an educational institution in Pune, has officially opened its pre-merit application process for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2025–26. Aspiring students are invited to apply online, with important deadlines approaching: June 5, 2025, for undergraduate programmes and June 17, 2025, for postgraduate programmes. Admissions Open for UG & PG at Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce, Pune | Pre-Merit Application Open Now | Apply Now!

Undergraduate Admissions (UG): SCAC offers a range of undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), and specialised B.Com. degrees integrated with international certifications like ACCA (in association with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK), Business Analytics (in association with the Institute of Analytics, UK) and CMA (in association with the Institute of Management Accountants, USA).

Postgraduate Admissions (PG):The postgraduate admission process at SCAC encompasses M.A. programmes in English, Economics, and Psychology. The M.Com. programme has a specialisation in Business and Technology Management and another in Finance.

Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce

Eligibility Criteria:

Admissions to the B.A/B.Com. regular programmes will be merit-based, determined by the aggregate percentage of all subjects appeared in the qualifying 10+2 or equivalent examination; percentages based on‘Best of Four’ or ‘Best of Five’ will not be considered. Candidates must have completed their 10+2 from a recognised board. Reservation under the caste category is applicable only to students from the State of Maharashtra who possess a valid caste certificate issued by the Government of Maharashtra, in accordance with the state’s reservation policy. The First Merit List for all UG programmes is expected to be published on 10th June 2025.

Admission to the MA/ M.Com. programmes require a relevant bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The Merit List for all programmes except MA in Psychology will be published on 20th June 2025. For the M.A. in Psychology, applicants must hold a B.A. or B.Sc. in Psychology, and admissions will also involve an online interview, scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 28, 2025tentatively. The merit list for the MA in Psychology programme will be published on 3rd July 2025.

Reservation policies for postgraduate courses follow similar state government regulations as in case of the UG process.

The college also has Ph.D. programmes in English, Economics, Psychology and Commerce. The candidates are required to have cleared either PET conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) or NET/SET exam. Such candidates will become eligible for the Ph.D. programme only after they have applied through SPPU.

SCAC has also been involved in introducing Liberal Arts Education along with the traditional curriculum in Symbiosis. The Symbiosis Center for Liberal Arts (SCLA) has introduced a number of Interdisciplinary courses empowering students to think laterally, critically and to develop their individual perspectives. The courses include Comparative Mythology, Global Politics, Contemporary Economics, Creative Writing to name just a few. The center offers both Diploma and Certificate courses.

Dr. Tessy Thadathil, Officiating Principal at SCAC emphasised the college’s dedication to excellence, stating, “At SCAC, our mission is to deliver academic excellence while nurturing critical thinking and practical skill sets. Our diverse programmes are structured to prepare students for dynamic career paths.”

The application process involves completing the online pre-merit form, uploading all required documents in the specified format, and paying the application fee through digital payment modes such as credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI. A non-refundable Pre-Merit Online Processing Fee of ₹1,500 is mandatory for all candidates at the time of registration. Applicants are advised to check their emails as well as the college website regularly for updates on merit lists and further instructions.

All official communication will be conducted exclusively through the college’s website and registered email addresses. Applicants are also cautioned to disable browser autofill features to avoid errors during form submission, as any discrepancies may result in rejection of the application.

Please note that all dates mentioned above are tentative and all of them are subject to confirmation on the college website.

For more information on eligibility criteria, document requirements, detailed programme descriptions and confirmation of the dates, please visit the official college website at symbiosiscollege.edu.in.

