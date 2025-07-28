Tadej Pogačar shows unrivaled audacity to win his fourth Tour de France title in style

PARIS (AP) — The roads were dangerously slippery after heavy rain. A fourth Tour de France title was all but won anyway, so finishing safely in the pack would do fine for Tadej Pogačar. Especially considering Sunday's final stage had already been neutralized for safety reasons and he just had to complete the race. HT Image

Surely there was no need to launch a seemingly pointless attack and risk crashing?

But holding back or being cautious rarely appeals to Pogačar, the 26-year-old cycling star from Slovenia. He clinched his fourth Tour title in inimitably daring style on Sunday and further cemented his place among cycling's greats.

Even though he really did not need to, and risked falling on oil slick-wet roads, Pogačar simply could not help himself. Against all logical opinion, he tried winning Sunday’s 21st and final stage with trademark uphill attacks, only to fall short of the stage win itself.

“In the end I found myself in the front, even though I didn’t have the energy,” said Pogačar, who won the Tour last year and in 2020 and 2021.

“Just speechless to win the Tour de France, this one feels especially amazing," Pogačar added. “Just super proud that I can wear this yellow jersey.”

Two-time Tour champion Jonas Vinegaard finished the overall race 4 minutes, 24 seconds behind Pogačar in second place and Florian Lipowitz was 11 minutes adrift in third.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 21st and last stage, which broke with tradition and featured three climbs of Montmartre hill.

Because of heavy rain and the risk of crashes, organizers had earlier neutralized the times 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the end, effectively giving Pogačar the victory — providing he crossed the finish line.

He did the opposite of what almost every rider would do with victory a near certainty.

As the rain teemed down, he set a tremendous pace in the Montmartre climbs as fans cheered all along the cobbled Rue Lepic, with flags and fans hanging out of windows.

Only five riders were left with Pogačar on the third ascension of the 1.1-kilometer Montmartre hill.

After fending off American Matteo Jorgenson, he was caught cold near the top as Van Aert launched a stunning attack to drop — yes, drop! — Pogačar, the world’s best climber, on the steepest section.

“Hats off to Wout, he was incredibly strong," Pogačar said.

Van Aert rolled back down for a prestigious stage win on the famed Champs-Élysées. Pogačar looked weary as he crossed the line in fourth place, 19 seconds behind.

But then it was time to celebrate title No. 4. Although don't expect Pogačar to make any headlines on that front.

“Everyone celebrates in their own way, I just want peace and some nice weather, not like here today," Pogačar said. "Just to enjoy some quiet days at home.”

Only four riders have won the showcase race five times: Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Induráin and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault.

Pogačar won four stages this year to take his Tour tally to 21 and 30 at major races, including six at the Giro d’Italia and three at the Spanish Vuelta.

The UAE Team Emirates leader praised his teammates.

“I think the second week was the decisive moment," Pogačar said. “We took more advantage.”

Lipowitz, meanwhile, secured his first career podium at a Grand Tour, the alternative name given to the three major races.

His performance, following his third-placed finish last month at the Critérium du Dauphiné, suggests the 24-year-old German rider could challenge in the near future.

Traditionally, the last stage is largely processional with riders doing laps around Paris. The Tour broke with tradition after the success of the Paris Olympics road race, which also took in Montmartre, famous for its Sacré-Coeur basilica.

It was the fifth straight year where Pogačar and Vingegaard finished 1-2 at the Tour.

Vingegaard was second in 2021, before beating Pogačar the next two years with the Slovenian second. When Pogačar reclaimed his title last year, Vingegaard was runner-up.

“We’ve raised the level of each other much higher and we push each other to the limit," Pogačar said. “I must say to him, big, big respect.”

Pogačar has also won the Giro d’Italia, doing so last year to become the first cyclist to secure the Giro and Tour double in the same season since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

But Pogačar has not yet won the Spanish Vuelta, whereas Anquetil, Hinault and Merckx won all three major races.

When Pogačar won the hilly fourth stage of this year’s race, it was the 100th professional victory of his stellar career, all events combined.

Pogačar is also the world road race champion.

His dominant victory at the Critérium continued his excellent form the spring classics.

After winning stage 4 of the Tour, Pogačar added three more stage wins, including an emphatic uphill time trial.

He would love to win the Paris-Roubaix classic and Milan San-Remo.

The 259.2-kilometer (161-mile) Roubaix race is called “The Hell of the North” because of its dangerous cobblestone sections.

Pogačar debut appearance at the one-day classic this year saw him seeking to become the first Tour champion to win it since Hinault in 1981. But powerful Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won it for the third straight year.

Pogačar has also yet to win Milan-San Remo, with Van der Poel also beating him there this year.

Expect a fired-up Pogačar next year at Roubaix and Milan-San Remo.

But it’s unsure whether he’ll tackle the Vuelta.

