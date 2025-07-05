Tennis-Champagne corks can’t shake Anisimova’s grasscourt groove

* HT Image

Anisimova reaches fourth round despite distractions

Balances tennis with newfound passion for painting

Focuses on present, embraces Wimbledon pressure

By Ossian Shine

LONDON, - With a brushstroke off the court and a backhand to die for on it, Amanda Anisimova is quietly crafting something special on the lawns of SW19.

The American, once a teenage prodigy and now an increasingly self-assured artist on and off the court, withstood a barrage — from Hungarian Dalma Galfi and a court-side champagne cork chorus — to advance to the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday, winning 6-3 5-7 6-3 in a match full of noise and nuance.

“I mean, it kept happening,” she said smiling of the endless cork-popping. “At some point I was, like, can everybody just do it on the changeover?”

But the distractions barely dented the 13th seed's rhythm — nor did they take the shine off what is becoming a quietly compelling grass-court campaign.

Still only 23, Anisimova, who next faces Czech Linda Noskova, is the proud owner of one of the most admired backhands in tennis — an elegant stroke that has earned her a cult following. She’s aware, but not overwhelmed.

“Yeah, I’ve heard that. I think it’s one of my best shots ... but I’m working on the rest too,” she added smiling, citing her serve and forehand as works-in-progress.

Off the court, Anisimova has swapped obsession for perspective. Once weighed down by the crushing goals of youth — Grand Slams, No.1 rankings, tennis immortality — she now paints.

"I got into art when I was struggling with my mental health," she said. "I wanted to find something that I enjoyed doing on my own. I feel like it's just a very good get-away for myself."

Anisimova does not travel with her art supplies — yet. "I have to bring so many tennis things, and I like to bring a lot of clothes just in case, so my suitcases are really full," she added, laughing.

"I spend, like, thousands of dollars on extra weight," she said, "and I don't have any more shoulders to carry for the art supplies. Yeah, for sure when I'm back and I get stints of a break, then I'll come back to it."

And Wimbledon? The grass, the glamour, the pressure? She’s embracing it. “I feel the opportunity is there,” she said. “At the end of the day, I keep reminding myself to just focus on the present, just take it one match at a time.

"This morning I was just telling myself that and, yeah, to just enjoy the moment, trust my game. I try and focus on what I can control and just zoom out of everything else."

Artistry, after all, requires a certain calm amid the chaos - even when the corks are flying.

