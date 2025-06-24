Tennis-Fonseca clinches first grass-court win, Sun ousts defending champion Kasatkina in Eastbourne

June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca claimed his first tour-level win on grass with a 6-7(8) 6-0 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs to reach the second round at Eastbourne on Monday. HT Image

The 18-year-old qualifier, who earned the biggest win of his career over then world number nine Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open first round earlier this year, will next face defending champion Taylor Fritz.

Bergs edged a tense first set in the tiebreak, saving all three break points he faced, while Fonseca fended off both on his serve. Fonseca responded with a bagel in the second set to level the match.

He raced to a 3-0 lead in the third. Although Bergs broke back for 3-2, Fonseca responded immediately, restoring his advantage to 4-2 as the Belgian continued to struggle. He sealed the win with a confident hold to love.

"I am very happy to win my first match on grass, here in Eastbourne, in such a nice place and against a very good player," Fonseca said. "After a tough tiebreak, getting through mentally is very good. I am very happy for this one."

New Zealand's Lulu Sun defeated top seed Daria Kasatkina 7-5 2-6 6-3. Sun raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set before Kasatkina stormed back to lead 5-4, but the 24-year-old Kiwi regained control by reeling off the final three games to take it 7-5.

Russian-born Australian Kasatkina responded by going up 4-2 in the second, breaking for 5-2 and serving it out to level.

Sun broke for 2-0 and surged ahead to 3-0 in the decider, keeping Kasatkina on the back foot. The defending champion struggled to create chances as Sun dictated the rallies to secure the win. (Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)