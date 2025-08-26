Tennis-Fonseca's meteoric rise continues with first US Open win

By Janina Nuno Rios HT Image

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Teenage sensation Joao Fonseca notched his first U.S. Open main-draw win on Monday, defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round to extend a dream season marked by breakthrough performances at every major.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who has won his opening match at each of his Grand Slam debuts this year, thrilled the Grandstand crowd at Flushing Meadows and powered to a 7-6(3) 7-6(5) 6-3 win despite bouts of vomiting and dizziness.

"It's my first year playing all these big tournaments. My first time playing U.S. Open main draw. I’m just loving the career on tour," Fonseca said.

"I'm very happy playing each tournament. Discovering new places, new countries. I’m enjoying a lot. I know it’s a lot of expectation and pressure at 19 years old, but I love doing what I love."

"Having all the support from all the Brazilians, a country I love. It’s really an honour. I'm gonna keep living this dream."

Fonseca, one of the most exciting prospects in the men's game, missed out on his maiden Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows last year after falling in the third round of qualifying.

Since then, he has surged into the Top 50, while he captured his first ATP title in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

He will look to carry his fine form into the second round, where he faces Czech Tomas Machac on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in New York)