Tennis-In-form Swiatek survives scare to reach US Open third round

NEW YORK -Iga Swiatek survived a second-set scare to beat the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens 6-1 4-6 6-4 on Thursday, as the 2022 champion battled back on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the U.S. Open third round.

The second seed, who looked like a top contender after picking up her sixth major at Wimbledon and clinching the Cincinnati tune-up tournament, overcame mid-match errors and will play 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

"I felt like it kind of depended on me and if I'm going to make mistakes or not," Swiatek said. "Probably, got a little tight in the second set and she for sure used the opportunity."

Swiatek was in control as she broke in the second game and she saved a break point in the third game with an unreturnable serve.

The Pole broke her opponent again in the sixth game, as Lamens was unable to fire off a single winner in the first set.

It looked as though it would be a similar story when Lamens went down an early break in the second set, but the Dutchwoman showed signs of life when she hit a backhand winner that just hit the baseline to level it up in the fourth game.

Swiatek retaliated in the seventh game, sending over a lethal backhand to take the advantage back, only to see her lead evaporate again with a double fault and she sent a backhand into the net on set point.

Trailing 4-1 in the third set, Lamens narrowed the lead when she survived a 12-shot rally on break point but it was too little too late as Swiatek cruised through her final two service games.

"I did some mistakes so I'm happy that at the end I could be more proactive," said Swiatek, who closed out victory with an ace.

"Third set is a reset, you've got to start from the beginning and I knew I could do a little bit more."

