Tennis-Mboko takes positives from charmed summer run despite early US Open defeat

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada's rising talent Victoria Mboko did not get the U.S. Open debut she had hoped for but would take plenty of positives from a charmed summer, as she exited the year's final major in the first round.

She started the year ranked 350th in the world but arrived in New York as the 22nd seed after a career-breakthrough run in Montreal, where she incredibly beat four former major winners en route to the 1000-level title.

But a tough draw against the twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova proved too great a hurdle as she lost at Louis Armstrong Stadium 6-3 6-2.

"I felt like I was rushing myself a little bit and needed to take more time between points and find a solution to be at ease with myself and eventually play my game better," said Mboko, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday.

The Canadian was able to smile through defeat as she reflected on her progress, knowing that only a year ago she was playing in a pair of ITF-level tournaments in Europe during the hardcourt slam.

"To see how far I kind of came in a year, it's really amazing and to be honest, if anything, I'm super appreciative of everything that I've gone through this year to get me to where I am," she told reporters.

"If you told me last year I would have been seeded here at the U.S. Open - or even playing the U.S. Open, let alone - I would have been so happy."

She arrived on the court in New York with her wrist heavily taped after falling during the tournament in Montreal and said she would use the break before the Asia swing to take care of her fitness.

"There's some positives to take away," said Mboko. "I feel like this is the start of a long journey." (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)