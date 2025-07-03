Tennis-Raducanu back to her carefree best as she knocks out Vondrousova

By Pritha Sarkar HT Image

LONDON, - Facing a rival who has already experienced the joys of winning Wimbledon did not faze Emma Raducanu on Wednesday as the Briton rode out the "crazy pressure" heaped on her slender shoulders to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-3 in the second round.

In a battle between two Grand Slam champions, both unseeded after years of trials and tribulations, Czech Vondrousova would have fancied her chances of knocking out Britain's big hope.

After all, the 2023 champion had arrived at the All England Club fresh from winning the grasscourt title in Berlin, with victories over Australian Open champion Madison Keys and world number one Aryna Sabalenka en route.

However, it was Raducanu whose game sparkled on Centre Court as she produced the kind of carefree, yet potent, shots that had carried her to the U.S. Open title in 2021.

"Today I played really, really well. There were some points that I have no idea how I turned around," a delighted Raducanu told the crowd.

"I knew playing Marketa was going to be an incredibly difficult match. She has won this tournament which is a huge achievement. I'm really pleased with how I played my game the whole way through."

An eye-popping running backhand passing shot winner handed her the break for a 4-2 lead in the first set.

Although a sloppy service game gave Vondrousova the break back in the next game, the British number one wasted little time in regaining the advantage for a 5-3 lead after a forehand error from the Czech.

Moments later thundering roars from the Centre Court crowd could be heard around the All England Club, and beyond, as Vondrousova surrendered the set with yet another miscued forehand.

Clearly unsettled, the errors started piling up for Vondrousova, who had previously admitted that she did not envy the "crazy pressure" Raducanu had to deal with day-in and day-out after becoming the first British woman to win a major in 44 years.

Yet another forehand slapped long by Vondrousova handed Raducanu a break for 2-1 and from then on there was no stopping the Briton. She sealed a third-round meeting with Sabalenka after her opponent swiped a backhand wide.

