Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Tennis-Teenager Andreeva ousts Tauson in three sets for Bad Homburg quarter-final spot

Reuters |
Jun 26, 2025 01:15 AM IST

TENNIS-BADHOMBURG/ (TV):Tennis-Teenager Andreeva ousts Tauson in three sets for Bad Homburg quarter-final spot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, June 25 (Reuters) - Third seed Mirra Andreeva survived a first set slip-up to battle past Denmark's Clara Tauson 3-6 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday for a spot in the Bad Homburg Open quarter-finals.

HT Image
HT Image

With Wimbledon starting on Monday, Russian teenager Andreeva got a 109-minute workout on grass against the big-serving world number 23 before racing through the third set.

"I knew this match would be tough. This was the fourth time we played this season. This year we have played on every surface," Andreeva said

"I just tried to stay calm -- I don't know if I managed -- and fight for every point. I just fight."

Andreeva, seventh in the world, found herself in trouble when she was broken in the seventh game with power baseliner Tauson going on to win the first set.

The Russian, who kept punching her thigh in frustration throughout the match, initially had trouble controlling the Dane's powerful and accurate serve but did earn her first break of the match to go 4-2 up in the second set and level.

She did not have to wait long for another break and she got three in a row to cruise through the third set.

She will next face Czech Linda Noskova, who ousted Donna Vekic of Croatia, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, 2-6 6-2 6-4.

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova battled past Maria Sakkari in three sets to book her quarter-final spot where she will face fourth-seed Iga Swiatek of Poland.

The world number 18 broke the Greek once in the first set but it was enough to win it 6-3.

Both players held serve with Sakkari improving her own to level after a successful tiebreak. But she failed to convert any of her eight break points throughout the match and conceded the third set to Alexandrova who unleashed a total of 13 aces.

Beatriz Haddad Maia needed five match points before subduing Ukraine's seventh-seed Elina Svitolina 3-6 6-4 7-6(7) in a tight match, with the Brazilian next facing Italian second seed Jasmine Paolini. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

News / Genesis / Tennis-Teenager Andreeva ousts Tauson in three sets for Bad Homburg quarter-final spot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On