TENNIS-USOPEN/ (HIGHLIGHTS, PIX, TV):HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six
NEW YORK, - Highlights of the sixth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday :
1907 VONDROUSOVA DEFEATS PAOLINI
Marketa Vondrousova defeated Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6 6-1. The Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion will meet Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.
1727 ALCARAZ IN LAST 16
Spanish second seed and former champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0 in the third round.
1611 RYBAKINA KNOCKS OUT RADUCANU
Ninth seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, ruthlessly brushed aside 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time.
1501 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius .
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
32-Luciano Darderi v 2-Carlos Alcaraz
4-Jessica Pegula v Victoria Azarenka
7-Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie
Taylor Townsend v 5-Mirra Andreeva
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
9-Elena Rybakina v Emma Raducanu
6-Ben Shelton v Adrian Mannarino
1-Aryna Sabalenka v 31-Leylah Fernandez
Jerome Kym v 4-Taylor Fritz
