Tennis-Wimbledon men's singles champion Jannik Sinner

July 13 - Factbox on Jannik Sinner, who beat defending champion and Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, taking his overall Grand Slam tally to four. HT Image

Age: 23

Nation: Italy

ATP Ranking: 1

Seeding: 1

Grand Slam titles: 4

EARLY LIFE

* Born in the northern Italian village of Innichen, Sinner began playing tennis at age three.

CAREER TO DATE

* Began his professional career playing on the ITF Circuit in 2018.

* Won the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals by beating Alex de Minaur. Ended the year ranked 78th in the world, winning the ATP Newcomer of the Year award.

* Won the 2020 Sofia Open, his first ATP title, and became the youngest Italian to win a tour-level title in the Open Era. Ended the year ranked 37th in the world.

* In 2021, he won the Great Ocean Road Open, Washington Open, Sofia Open and European Open. Ended the year ranked number 10.

* Reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon 2023 and won his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He also reached a career-high ranking of world number four, becoming just the second Italian to reach the top five.

* Helped Italy to win the Davis Cup after a gap of 47 years in Nov. 2023.

* Beat Daniil Medvedev to win his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

* Tested positive for the steroid clostebol in two samples taken in March 2024 but received no suspension after the International Tennis Integrity Agency found the positive tests were due to contamination from his physiotherapist.

* Became the world's number one ranked player after reaching the French Open semi-finals in June 2024.

* Beat Taylor Fritz to win his first U.S. Open title in 2024.

* Won the Shanghai Masters and finished 2024 with his first ATP Finals crown.

* Retained the Australian Open men's singles title in 2025.

* In February 2025, Sinner

accepted a three-month ban

following a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which had challenged a tribunal's decision to clear him after the two positive tests in 2024.

* Avenged his 2025 French Open final loss against Alcaraz by beating him at the 2025 Wimbledon final, securing his first title at the All England Club.

