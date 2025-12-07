Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thauvin shines as Lens keeps top spot in France with win at Nantes

AP |
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 12:08 am IST

Thauvin shines as Lens keeps top spot in France with win at Nantes

PARIS — Lens stayed atop Ligue 1 after Florian Thauvin was decisive again with the opening goal in a 2-1 win at Nantes on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Wesley Saïd scored the winner in the 81st minute as Lens extended its winning streak to five matches.

Youssef El-Arabi leveled the scoring for the host.

Lens moved to the top of the standings for the first time in 21 years last weekend after Thauvin's brace in a 2-1 win at Angers. The 2018 World Cup winner is enjoying a revival since his return to the league from Italian side Udinese this summer.

The 32-year-old winger has five goals and has delivered two assists in 15 league matches. His performances have earned him a recall from France following a six-year absence.

Lens has a four-point lead over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Following its second loss of the season at Monaco, PSG later hosted Rennes before a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League next week.

Lens dominated early and Thauvin put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute with a header from Ruben Aguilar's excellent cross.

Lens could not hold onto its lead for long, though, as Matthis Abline was fouled in the box, giving El-Arabi the chance to level from the spot. Goalkeeper Robin Risser parried away his effort but the 38-year-old forward scored from the rebound.

Lens pushed hard toward the end and finally broke the stalemate when Saïd cut a cross from Matthieu Udol to bag his sixth league goal.

Marseille lags five points behind Lens in third place after losing to Lille 1-0 on Friday. Fourth-placed Lille tied third-placed Marseille on points in the table.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Genesis / Thauvin shines as Lens keeps top spot in France with win at Nantes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On