The Culture Catalyst: How Culture Fuels Organizational Success

Founded in 1866, General Mills is a global leader in the food industry. It is known for its iconic brands such as Cheerios, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Nature Valley, and Häagen-Dazs. For generations, the company has made food the world loves. D&T India - Upholding the culture of collaboration, celebration and belonging

This legacy continues through the General Mills India Center (GIC) in Mumbai, a vibrant hub that was launched in 1996. With over 2,000 talented professionals, the GIC team is an integral part of the global organisation, delivering exceptional value across business functions, including supply chain, digital and technology, innovation.

In today’s fast-paced, ever-evolving business world, culture is the bedrock of organizational success. It's not just about having a vision or mission statement pinned on the walls; it’s about living those values daily. A thriving culture is a catalyst that ignites innovation, cultivates loyalty, and propels an organization towards its goals.

General Mills’ digital and technology (D&T) team has become an important ingredient in the company's recipe for success, blending cutting-edge technology with time-honoured traditions. “The D&T team has built a culture of innovation and growth by investing in upskilling our talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning to drive impactful business results. These efforts empower our team members to thrive professionally,” said Ashish Mishra, sr. director, Digital and Technology, General Mills India Center.

The D&T team prioritises collaboration, and employee engagement, cultivating a culture of belonging that values continuous learning and growth. This people-first approach isn’t just a strategy; it's a philosophy refelected in the company’s core values.

Providing Meaningful Professional Development

Investing in professional development is key for enabling growth and staying relevant. This involves offering training programs, transition programs for campus hires as well as managers, mentorship opportunities, and clear career advancement paths. At GIC, we invest in developing our managers of people through journey-based programs as well as grooming our high potential talent through differential learning interventions and tie-ups with leading institutions. Our campus hires also go through a 6-month long journey that supports their assimilation into the organization while providing them opportunities to connect with our people & our brands and celebrate accomplishments.

Creating a culture where employees engage in learning, growth, and belonging leads to remarkable outcomes. When employees feel they belong, they contribute their best ideas and efforts.

Integrating Contemporary HR Practices

Contemporary HR practices such as flexible work models, remote work options, flexible hours, and job-sharing can cater to employee needs and preferences. These practices acknowledge that work-life balance is crucial for employee well-being and productivity. At GIC, we offer flexible work arrangements and support for child care reimbursement that helps employees balance their work and life commitments.

Introducing wellness programs, mental health support, and flexible work arrangements has notably increased employee satisfaction, demonstrating how focusing on health and well-being drives growth and stability. In addition to ongoing awareness sessions on wellness related areas, GIC also has an on-site counsellor to offer expert assistance for promoting mental wellbeing.

General Mill has earned accolades such as "Best Firm for Data Scientists" and "Great Place to Work" certifications. Ashish states, “When we invest in our people, we don't just enhance their lives; we fuel our collective growth and innovation”.

