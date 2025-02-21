The growing trend of custom mattresses in India

The Indian mattress market has witnessed a significant shift in recent years. Realising the importance of sound sleep, today’s customer is seeking more than a mattress of a standard size and generic design with a ‘one size fits all’ tag. As we prioritise sleep and understand the importance of a ‘good’ mattress in ensuring an unmatched level of comfort, custom mattresses tailored to individual body types and needs are revolutionising the way we perceive sleep. Find your ideal mattress and sleep well with Sleepwell

Customisation allows you to create a mattress that conforms to your body and sleep habits. Whether you are a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, or suffer from back pain or any other kind of discomfort, investing into a custom mattress will elevate your aches and pains by offering the body the right kind of support it needs. From firmness and choice of material to shape and size, there are a wide array of customisation options available today. Read on to know how you will gain from customisation.

Have access to personalised comfort with Sleepwell’s Nexa® Foam mattress

Personalised comfort

Custom mattresses are designed to cater to specific body types, sleep positions and preferences for firmness. Brands like Sleepwell understand that mattress comfort is personal, which is why they offer a range of firmness levels to suit various sleep preferences. Whether you need a firm surface for robust back support or a softer feel that cradles your body, Sleepwell has the best mattress for you. With Pro Nexa® technology, the brand claims that this mattress adapts to your body shape up to 67 per cent better than traditional memory foam. What you get is a mattress that offers targeted support, reducing aches and pains and improving sleep quality.

Choice of material

The materials used to make your mattress significantly impact its comfort and longevity. You can choose between latex, hybrid foam, or memory foam, among many others. While memory foam was once a popular option, it can sometimes lead to a feeling that you are sinking into the bed over time. Sleepwell’s Nexa® Foam mattress offers a superior sleeping surface compared to traditional memory foam. According to Sleepwell, the Sleepwell Pro Nexa® foam conforms to the shape of the body up to 67 per cent better, making sleep more comfortable, 32 per cent higher pressure relief for more relaxed sleep, and 27 per cent faster heat dissipation, giving you a comfortable sleep experience as compared to conventional memory foams. Pro Nexa® Technology is patented technology and it is lab-tested and certified by RMIT University, Australia.

Size and aesthetics

A custom mattress can be designed to complement the size of your bed or even your bedroom’s décor, in the form of a variety of colours, fabrics and size options, especially if you are looking for extra legroom or have a uniquely shaped bed frame. Sleepwell’s Pro Nexa® mattress is available in a variety of sizes, including Single bed mattress, Double bed mattress, Queen bed mattress or King bed mattress. If none of these fit the dimension of your bed, you can even get custom sizes to suit specific requirements. This flexibility allows you to choose the perfect fit for your space, ensuring that the mattress supports both your body for a rejuvenating sleep.

How Sleepwell incorporates technologies to offer customisation options

There are many different kinds of mattresses available in the market today and making the right choice can be difficult. Here are a few ways in which mattresses from Sleepwell stand out for the customisation options they offer.

Layered Construction

When you choose a mattress from Sleepwell, it consists of different layers that can be altered to adjust firmness, depending upon what suits your individual needs.

Top Layer: The top layer is often made with Sleepwell’s advanced Nexa® foam, designed for maximum comfort. This layer can be adjusted to increase or decrease softness based on your personal preference.

Comfort Layer: This layer is essential for spinal alignment. Depending on your needs, you can modify its orientation or composition to achieve different levels of support.

Support Layer: Serving as the foundation, this layer maintains the mattress's shape over time and provides robust support, particularly for those who prefer a firmer sleep surface.

Smart Recovery Foam

Sleepwell's Pro Nexa foam utilises smart recovery technology to offer adaptable support while maintaining its original shape. Unlike traditional memory foam, it conforms to your body without sacrificing structural integrity.

Personalised Comfort

Sleepwell's adjustable firmness mattresses provide a unique solution for couples with differing sleep preferences. By allowing you to customise the firmness on each side of the mattress, you can ensure optimal comfort for both partners.

Hybrid Material

Resitic® Foam and Latex Hybrid: Sleepwell’s hybrid options feature a blend of Resitic® Foam, known for its contouring abilities, and latex, valued for its bounce and breathability. This combination offers the best of both worlds, providing both comfort and responsiveness.

Contour and Support: The memory foam contours to your body for targeted support, while the latex layer adds responsiveness, preventing sinking. Sleepwell’s Nexa® foam enhances resilience, outperforming traditional memory foam by avoiding long-term sagging.

Temperature Regulation: Traditional memory foam can become loose in summer and hard in winter, compromising body relaxation and recovery. In contrast, Sleepwell Pro Nexa® technology takes heat away from your body up to 27 per cent faster, ensuring a cooler, more comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night.

Pocket Spring and Foam Hybrid: This popular hybrid option combines pocket springs with foam layers, allowing each spring to react individually to your body. This design minimises motion transfer, reducing disturbances from a partner’s movements and allowing for more restful sleep.

Edge Support: The mattress’s reinforced edges help maintain its shape and provide support even at the edges. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who like to stretch out while falling asleep or prefer sitting at the edge of the bed.

Advanced Zoning: Sleepwell elevates customisation with advanced zoning technology, where firmness varies throughout the mattress. This design targets specific areas, providing enhanced support for the lower back while allowing for a softer feel in other areas, promoting overall comfort.

Conclusion

In today’s busy world, quality sleep is essential. Customising your mattress is key to improving both sleep and health. Sleepwell is proud to offer personalised mattresses tailored to your needs, with options like adjustable softness, hybrid materials, and smart recovery foam. Why settle for less? Discover the best mattresses in India with Sleepwell and experience the transformative power of customization for yourself. You deserve a mattress made just for you!

Sleepwell understands that a mattress impacts your well-being, so they prioritise quality and accountability. Using top-grade materials and advanced technology, they ensure each mattress is crafted with precision. Whether it’s adjustable firmness or hybrid construction, their products are durable and built to last. With Sleepwell, you get a mattress tailored to your body, providing unmatched comfort every night.

Inquiring about someone’s quality of sleep is essential. Sleepwell’s “Did You Sleepwell?” campaign sheds light on common sleep issues. It goes beyond promoting mattresses; it encourages a conversation about the importance of good sleep. Let’s make sleep a priority and enjoy the fruits of good health!

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.