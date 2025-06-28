Exploring the new landscape of Indian luxury with Visa

Step into a rooftop café in Indore or cruise through Coimbatore’s villa-lined enclaves, and you’ll notice a quiet transformation taking place. Affluence in India is no longer tethered to its traditional metro strongholds. Visa’s recent whitepaper, Bridging the Gap: Payments in India Beyond Metros, brings this evolution into sharp focus. Credit card spending in non-metro cities has surged 4X between 2019 and 2024—outpacing metro growth and signaling a rising tide of premium consumption. Visa Infinite caters to the new affluent class by offering personalised services and seamless experiences.

In fact, users in Tier 2 and 3 cities are now spending over ₹2 lakh per card annually—more than three times the metro average. This isn’t just economic expansion—it’s a recalibration of where, and how, luxury is defined in India. Today, the new luxury story is being written in non-metro India — by a generation that’s ambitious, digitally fluent, and seeking more than just status. They're after curated privileges, intuitive access, and security. And Visa is empowering them with personalized offerings that match their pace and priorities —not just by offering access, but by elevating each experience.

Visa Infinite: Luxury Tailored for India’s New Affluent

As affluence grows beyond metros, consumer expectations are evolving. Today’s premium customer is not only looking for elevated products but also for experiences that are seamless, secure, and deeply personal. For this rising class of affluent Indians, Visa Infinite is more than a payment card—it’s a gateway to a lifestyle where convenience meets exclusivity.

Visa Infinite brings together a global ecosystem of premium services designed for those who value thoughtful luxury and effortless living. Whether it's 24/7 concierge services or Visa’s Meet and Greet service—offering travelers a smooth, queue-free airport journey from arrival to boarding—Visa Infinite is built to anticipate and respond to the needs of high-frequency travelers.

Cardholders can access curated menus and exclusive dining privileges through the Dine with Visa program, which offers gastronomic experiences at select fine-dining restaurants. Those looking to unwind enjoy extended-stay offers and bespoke hospitality experiences across multiple ITC Hotels properties and ELIVAAS-managed premium stays, ensuring every stay feels like a retreat designed just for them.

Security That Matches the Stakes

Unrestricted access only matters when backed by uncompromising trust. As high-value transactions grow—across luxury travel, fine dining, and premium retail—the need for invisible, intelligent security has never been greater.

Visa’s cybersecurity infrastructure works quietly behind the scenes, protecting every transaction without disrupting the experience. From tokenized payments mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, which mask sensitive data, to AI-powered tools that detect and stop fraud in milliseconds, Visa’s layers of security are engineered to match the expectations of a high-trust environment.

Over the last five years, Visa has invested more than $12 billion in technology to ensure payments remain not just fast and convenient, but safe and resilient. This includes the formalisation of a dedicated Scam Disruption Practice, which alone helped prevent over $350 million in losses globally last year. That’s in addition to the $40 billion in fraud attempts blocked by Visa’s Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control framework.

A Global Network That Moves With You

Spending by India’s upwardly mobile consumers now extends far beyond national borders. At the recent Coldplay concert in the UAE, in-person spending by Indian Visa cardholders jumped by 70%—a clear signal that global experiences are no longer rare indulgences; they’re a growing part of India’s luxury vocabulary.

Visa’s network spans more than 200 countries and territories, and its four-decade presence in India allows it to tailor global innovation for local relevance. From contactless payments to co-branded cards crafted for the Indian premium consumer, Visa continues to fuel this outward lifestyle with seamless, secure, and scalable experiences.

The Real Luxury? Choice

In this new landscape, luxury is no longer about accumulation — it’s about freedom and access. Whether that means a Visa Infinite cardholder enjoying bespoke concierge support and global privileges, or a Visa Signature user unlocking domestic travel benefits, extended warranties, and exclusive offers — the idea is simple: luxury should meet you where you are and grow with you.

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025, India is home to 85,698 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), making it the fourth-largest HNWI population globally— and this number is only expected to grow. But the real momentum lies in the rise of aspirational affluents from cities once considered peripheral. They’re no longer waiting for luxury to find them—they’re defining it on their own terms.

And Visa, with its global expertise and local understanding, is enabling them to do just that — one seamless, secure, and elevated experience at a time.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.