Things to Do in Goa in Summer: Sun, Sand, and Unforgettable Experiences

Goa, India's favourite beach destination, transforms into a unique experience during the summer. With fewer crowds, clear blue skies, and golden sunsets, this season offers a quieter, more intimate glimpse into Goa's offerings—vibrant culture, natural beauty, and memorable activities. Summer in Goa can cater to various travel plans, including family holidays, romantic getaways, or solo trips.

This guide explores things to do in Goa during the summer, from beach relaxation to exploring different locations.

1. Relax at Beach Resorts in Goa

Goa is a popular choice for its coastline and beach resorts that provide many amenities. Staying at resorts in Goa can offer beach access.

Popular Beach Resorts to Explore:

Club Mahindra Emerald Palms Resort in Varca

Club Mahindra Varca Resort in Goa

Tip: Summer may offer opportunities to find deals, which can be a good time to enjoy resorts.

2. Indulge in Water Sports and Beach Fun

Goa in summer offers opportunities to enjoy the sun and surf. Many beach shacks remain open, and the waters can be suitable for water sports.

Must-Try Water Activities:

Parasailing at Calangute or Baga Beach

Jet skiing and banana boat rides at Candolim

Scuba diving and snorkeling at Grande Island

Visitors can also enjoy beach picnics or sunset strolls. North Goa’s beaches are known for being lively, while South Goa offers quieter experiences.

3. Take a Spice Plantation Tour

For a change from the beach, consider exploring Goa’s spice plantations. These tours can provide a look into the state’s agricultural heritage.

Highlights of the Tour:

Walk amidst aromatic plantations of cardamom, pepper, and vanilla

Learn how spices are grown and processed

Enjoy a traditional Goan lunch served on banana leaves

Best Places: Savoi Plantation, Sahakari Spice Farm (Ponda)

4. Explore Goa’s Vibrant Culture and History

Goa offers more than beaches, with a rich cultural history to discover. Visitors can explore churches of Old Goa, wander through Latin quarters, and visit old forts with views of the Arabian Sea.

Cultural Gems to Visit:

Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral : UNESCO World Heritage Sites

and : UNESCO World Heritage Sites Fontainhas in Panjim: A colourful Latin quarter perfect for photography

in Panjim: A colourful Latin quarter perfect for photography Aguada and Chapora Forts: Best visited during early mornings or evenings

Tip: It is advisable to carry a hat, sunscreen, and water bottle as temperatures can soar in the afternoon.

5. Savour Goan Cuisine

Summer in Goa coincides with mango season, offering fresh Goan mangoes. Local cuisine can be enjoyed at various dining spots, from resorts to beach shacks.

Must-Try Dishes:

Goan Prawn Curry with rice

Bebinca – A traditional layered dessert

Kingfish Recheado – A spicy coastal delicacy

For those interested, some resorts and local chefs offer Goan cooking classes.

6. Cruise Along the Mandovi River

A sunset cruise on the Mandovi River can be a tranquil Goa experience. These cruises may include cultural performances, Goan music, and views of the summer scenery.

Options to Explore:

Public cruises by Goa Tourism (short evening rides with dance shows)

Private yacht or catamaran rentals for a luxe experience

Dinner cruises with onboard dining and entertainment

7. Unwind with Ayurvedic Spa and Wellness Retreats

Summer can be a time for rejuvenation, and Goa has Ayurvedic wellness centers offering therapies. Resorts in Goa may also have spas with treatments.

Popular Wellness Spots:

Devaaya Ayurveda & Nature Cure Centre (Divar Island)

(Divar Island) Spa services at Zuri White Sands and Alila Diwa Goa

Bonus: Shop at Local Markets

Consider exploring Goa’s markets. While some seasonal markets may be less active in summer, local shopping is still available.

Best Markets to Visit:

Mapusa Market (Fridays) for spices and handicrafts

Panjim Market for cashews, feni, and souvenirs

Final Thoughts

Goa in summer offers a range of experiences, from beach relaxation and heritage exploration to enjoying the local cuisine. While the weather may be warmer than peak season, the quieter atmosphere and potential for deals can make it an ideal time to experience Goa.

