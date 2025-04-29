Things to Do in Goa in Summer: Sun, Sand, and Unforgettable Experiences
Goa, India's favourite beach destination, transforms into a unique experience during the summer. With fewer crowds, clear blue skies, and golden sunsets, this season offers a quieter, more intimate glimpse into Goa’s offerings—vibrant culture, natural beauty, and memorable activities. Summer in Goa can cater to various travel plans, including family holidays, romantic getaways, or solo trips.
This guide explores things to do in Goa during the summer, from beach relaxation to exploring different locations.
1. Relax at Beach Resorts in Goa
Goa is a popular choice for its coastline and beach resorts that provide many amenities. Staying at resorts in Goa can offer beach access.
Popular Beach Resorts to Explore:
- Club Mahindra Emerald Palms Resort in Varca
- Club Mahindra Varca Resort in Goa
Tip: Summer may offer opportunities to find deals, which can be a good time to enjoy resorts.
2. Indulge in Water Sports and Beach Fun
Goa in summer offers opportunities to enjoy the sun and surf. Many beach shacks remain open, and the waters can be suitable for water sports.
Must-Try Water Activities:
- Parasailing at Calangute or Baga Beach
- Jet skiing and banana boat rides at Candolim
- Scuba diving and snorkeling at Grande Island
Visitors can also enjoy beach picnics or sunset strolls. North Goa’s beaches are known for being lively, while South Goa offers quieter experiences.
3. Take a Spice Plantation Tour
For a change from the beach, consider exploring Goa’s spice plantations. These tours can provide a look into the state’s agricultural heritage.
Highlights of the Tour:
- Walk amidst aromatic plantations of cardamom, pepper, and vanilla
- Learn how spices are grown and processed
- Enjoy a traditional Goan lunch served on banana leaves
Best Places: Savoi Plantation, Sahakari Spice Farm (Ponda)
4. Explore Goa’s Vibrant Culture and History
Goa offers more than beaches, with a rich cultural history to discover. Visitors can explore churches of Old Goa, wander through Latin quarters, and visit old forts with views of the Arabian Sea.
Cultural Gems to Visit:
- Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral: UNESCO World Heritage Sites
- Fontainhas in Panjim: A colourful Latin quarter perfect for photography
- Aguada and Chapora Forts: Best visited during early mornings or evenings
Tip: It is advisable to carry a hat, sunscreen, and water bottle as temperatures can soar in the afternoon.
5. Savour Goan Cuisine
Summer in Goa coincides with mango season, offering fresh Goan mangoes. Local cuisine can be enjoyed at various dining spots, from resorts to beach shacks.
Must-Try Dishes:
- Goan Prawn Curry with rice
- Bebinca – A traditional layered dessert
- Kingfish Recheado – A spicy coastal delicacy
For those interested, some resorts and local chefs offer Goan cooking classes.
6. Cruise Along the Mandovi River
A sunset cruise on the Mandovi River can be a tranquil Goa experience. These cruises may include cultural performances, Goan music, and views of the summer scenery.
Options to Explore:
- Public cruises by Goa Tourism (short evening rides with dance shows)
- Private yacht or catamaran rentals for a luxe experience
- Dinner cruises with onboard dining and entertainment
7. Unwind with Ayurvedic Spa and Wellness Retreats
Summer can be a time for rejuvenation, and Goa has Ayurvedic wellness centers offering therapies. Resorts in Goa may also have spas with treatments.
Popular Wellness Spots:
- Devaaya Ayurveda & Nature Cure Centre (Divar Island)
- Spa services at Zuri White Sands and Alila Diwa Goa
Bonus: Shop at Local Markets
Consider exploring Goa’s markets. While some seasonal markets may be less active in summer, local shopping is still available.
Best Markets to Visit:
- Mapusa Market (Fridays) for spices and handicrafts
- Panjim Market for cashews, feni, and souvenirs
Final Thoughts
Goa in summer offers a range of experiences, from beach relaxation and heritage exploration to enjoying the local cuisine. While the weather may be warmer than peak season, the quieter atmosphere and potential for deals can make it an ideal time to experience Goa.
A Club Mahindra membership can provide access to resorts in Goa, and other locations.