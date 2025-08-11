Third-quarter spree lifts Lynx past Liberty in WNBA Finals rematch

Kayla McBride scored a game-high 18 points as the Minnesota Lynx won their fifth straight game, defeating the host New York Liberty 83-71 on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

The Lynx, who own the WNBA's best record at 27-5, used a 14-0 third-quarter run to take control.

Alanna Smith approached a triple-double for Minnesota with eight points, a game-high nine rebounds and seven assists.

Courtney Williams added 14 points and seven assists for the Lynx. But the Lynx took off in the third quarter when Williams had foul trouble and was replaced by fellow point guard DiJonai Carrington, who finished with 15 points.

New York, which beat Minnesota in last year's WNBA Finals, had its three-game win streak snapped.

The Liberty committed 20 turnovers compared to 11 for Minnesota. In addition, New York shot just 42.4 percent while the Lynx shot 48.6 percent overall and 10 of 21 (47.6 percent) on 3-point attempts.

New York got 14 points from Natasha Cloud, 11 each from Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman and 10 points from Sabrina Ionescu. The Liberty also got help from reserves Marine Johannes (10 points) and Isabelle Harrison (nine).

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, the Las Vegas betting favorite to win league MVP honors and the WNBA's leading scorer at 23.5 points per game, missed her fourth straight game due to a sprained right ankle.

New York, meanwhile, continues to play without three key players: seven-time All-Star Breanna Stewart (bone bruise on her right knee), Kennedy Burke (calf) and Nyara Sabally (knee). Due to those injuries, the Liberty have used a franchise-record 12 starting lineups this year.

Williams was brilliant early with eight points and five assists to help Minnesota take a 25-24 lead after a first quarter that featured nine lead changes and six ties.

New York claimed a 38-36 halftime lead after a low-scoring second quarter. New York shot just 40.5 percent from the floor in the first half, including 3-of-11 on 3-pointers. Minnesota shot 45.5 percent, including 3-of-9 from deep, and the Lynx also struggled from the foul line (3 of 6).

In the third quarter, Minnesota increased its defensive pressure to trigger its 14-0 run. The Liberty committed four turnovers in a 1-minute, 32-second stretch to help the Lynx transform a 54-50 deficit into a 64-54 lead. By the end of the third, the Lynx led 66-57 and their lead only widened from there.

