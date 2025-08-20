This is 40: Joe Flacco embraces new opportunity as Browns QB1

If one thing is easier in the NFL as a 40-year-old quarterback, it's applying the mentality that every game could be your last. HT Image

Joe Flacco has embraced another chance with the Cleveland Browns during training camp and preseason practices, as he welcomed another opportunity following an up-and-down 2024 with the Colts as Anthony Richardson's primary backup.

So when the Browns made it official, naming Flacco the starter entering the 2025 season, Flacco knew better than to waste time celebrating.

"I don't know if I was very emotional about it," Flacco said, "but listen, you don't take for granted opportunities in this league. Especially to get one at this point of my career is definitely special. But, like I said, it's pretty much business as usual and trying to get better."

The Browns open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7, a full 15 years after Flacco made his first career start against the same team as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. It will be his first opening week start since 2022 with the Jets.

But Flacco said he feels "as good as ever" physically while the Browns held him out of preseason games to make sure that health status didn't change in a meaningless exhibition.

With Deshaun Watson unlikely to play this season due to multiple Achilles surgeries, and Kenny Pickett sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury, there wasn't much of a competition for the job in Cleveland. Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders threw two TDs in the preseason opener before going down with an oblique injury. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has shown upside but also experienced growing pains while assimilating to an NFL offense.

"Joe performed really well in the joint practices, in the meeting room, you name it, in the walkthrough, just what he's able to bring to the football team," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's earned that role."

General manager Andrew Berry said recently the Browns could consider keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Stefanski was not ready to discuss the makeup of the full squad, or even the depth chart order behind Flacco.

"As you make decisions like this, you talk to the guys and you let them in on your thought process," Stefanski said. "But all of them should consider themselves to get ready as a starter. That's how you have to handle being a backup in this league."

--Field Level Media