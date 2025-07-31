Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tigers beat Diamondbacks 7-2, winning 4th straight after a 1-12 slump

AP |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 01:14 am IST

Tigers beat Diamondbacks 7-2, winning 4th straight after a 1-12 slump

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Chris Paddack threw six solid innings in his Detroit debut and the Tigers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The AL Central-leading Tigers have won four straight games, coming off a 1-12 slump that spanned before and after the All-Star Game.

Detroit may make moves before the trade deadline on Thursday to bolster its chances winning the franchise's first World Series since 1984.

Arizona has lost five straight, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

Paddack (4-10) gave up only one run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks, two days after the right-hander was acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Twins.

Ryne Nelson (6-3) allowed four runs — one earned — on six hits. Kyle Backhus followed and gave up three runs on four hits, retiring only two batters.

Carpenter snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out triple in the third inning, scoring Colt Keith after his second single of the game.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run home run in a three-run sixth inning, giving the Tigers a six-run cushion that was comfortable against the offensively challenged Diamondbacks.

Arizona All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, a potential trade target, was 1 for 4 at the plate. Suarez returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game because he was hit on the right hand by a pitch the previous night.

Carpenter's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Paddack gave up only one run in his second straight start.

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22) is the team's probable pitcher Friday night on the road against the Athletics. Detroit plays at Philadelphia on Friday night with Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51) and Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (8-4, 2.59) expected to pitch.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

News / Genesis / Tigers beat Diamondbacks 7-2, winning 4th straight after a 1-12 slump
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On