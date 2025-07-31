Tigers beat Diamondbacks 7-2, winning 4th straight after a 1-12 slump

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Chris Paddack threw six solid innings in his Detroit debut and the Tigers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Wednesday. HT Image

The AL Central-leading Tigers have won four straight games, coming off a 1-12 slump that spanned before and after the All-Star Game.

Detroit may make moves before the trade deadline on Thursday to bolster its chances winning the franchise's first World Series since 1984.

Arizona has lost five straight, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

Paddack (4-10) gave up only one run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks, two days after the right-hander was acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Twins.

Ryne Nelson (6-3) allowed four runs — one earned — on six hits. Kyle Backhus followed and gave up three runs on four hits, retiring only two batters.

Carpenter snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out triple in the third inning, scoring Colt Keith after his second single of the game.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run home run in a three-run sixth inning, giving the Tigers a six-run cushion that was comfortable against the offensively challenged Diamondbacks.

Arizona All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, a potential trade target, was 1 for 4 at the plate. Suarez returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game because he was hit on the right hand by a pitch the previous night.

Carpenter's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Paddack gave up only one run in his second straight start.

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22) is the team's probable pitcher Friday night on the road against the Athletics. Detroit plays at Philadelphia on Friday night with Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51) and Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (8-4, 2.59) expected to pitch.

