Tight end Jelani Woods claimed by Jets after not playing the last 2 seasons because of injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jelani Woods' football comeback will continue with the New York Jets. HT Image

The tight end, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2022 because of injuries, was one of three players claimed on waivers by the Jets on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Woods was among Indianapolis' final cuts Tuesday after he had seven catches for 75 yards in the preseason. He was a third-round draft pick of the Colts in 2022 out of Virginia and had a promising rookie season during which he caught 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games, including two starts.

But Woods missed the following season with a hamstring injury and then was forced to sit out all of last season after suffering turf toe in training camp and requiring surgery. He bounced back this summer and was healthy but was caught in a numbers game with the Colts keeping four tight ends on their initial roster, including first-round pick Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory and Drew Ogletree.

With the Jets, the 6-foot-7, 253-pound Woods joins a tight ends room that includes second-round pick Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt.

“A huge tight end that's going to help us as a blocker and as a receiver,” coach Aaron Glenn said of Woods.

The Jets also claimed two players off waivers from the Chiefs: linebacker Cam Jones and offensive tackle Esa Pole.

Jones played in every game the last two seasons for Kansas City, including two starts, after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana.

“A very productive player,” Glenn said. “Looking forward to him getting with this linebacker crew and really making noise on special teams for us.”

Pole, a 6-7, 319-pound O-lineman, was signed as an undrafted rookie this year out of Washington State, where he played left tackle.

“A developmental guy, but I think he's got a lot of tools,” Glenn said.

The Jets didn't immediately announce the three corresponding roster moves to add Woods, Jones and Pole.

New York did start to compile its practice squad, which includes quarterback Brady Cook; wide receivers Jamaal Pritchett and Quentin Skinner; defensive back Jordan Clark, son of former NFL safety Ryan Clark; safety Dean Clark; defensive linemen Eric Watts and Payton Page; linebacker Aaron “Boog” Smith; offensive linemen Kohl Levao and Leander Wiegand; and kicker Harrison Mevis — all of whom were waived by the Jets on Tuesday.

The competition for the starting center job is still going between Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers — and coach Aaron Glenn remains tight-lipped on whether either has the upper hand.

“It's still playing out,” Glenn said.

When asked what his plans are for the position, Glenn said wryly: “To play a center.”

Tippmann has started most of the last two seasons at center after being drafted in the second round out of Wisconsin in 2023. Myers was signed as a free agent in March after he played his first four seasons in Green Bay. He also has familiarity with quarterback Justin Fields; the two were teammates at Ohio State for two years.

