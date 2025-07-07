Top Dieticians in India Who Are Transforming Lives
If you are looking for guided results, consider exploring Fitoja today to start a transformation journey.
In a country where diet trends are constantly evolving, finding a nutrition expert who truly understands your body and lifestyle can be challenging. Here's a curated list of well-known dieticians in India, who are making a difference in health and wellness. Among them, Fitoja stands out for its results-driven, science-backed approach.
1. Fitoja - A Personalised Nutrition Platform in India
Fitoja aims to redefine how people look at diet and lifestyle transformation in India. It offers more than just dietetics, serving as a digital wellness platform. With a team of expert nutritionists, constant support, and customised plans for various conditions–including weight loss, PCOS, diabetes, fatty liver, or post-pregnancy weight–Fitoja delivers real results.
Aspects of Fitoja:
- Tailor-made Diet Plans based lifestyle, schedule, and medical history
- App-based Tracking & Support including reminders and chat with experts
- Client Transformations that include reports of weight reduction, insulin resistance, improved energy
- A Holistic Approach that addresses gut health, metabolism, stress, and hormones, in addition to calories
- Used by a significant number of users across India
Whether you're a busy professional, a new mom, or someone managing hormonal issues, Fitoja's plans are designed to be flexible, practical, and results-oriented. It aims to be a comprehensive life transformation.
“One App. Total Transformation. Download Fitoja today!”
2. Shikha Aggarwal Sharma - The 'Fat to Slim' Pioneer
Known for her celebrity clientele and no-exercise-required approach, Shikha's "Eat and Sleep" method uses Indian home-cooked food and spices. With numerous success stories globally, she's a recognised name for those seeking sustainable weight loss with an Indian focus.
3. Ruchika DiVakar - The Habit Builder
Ruchika focuses on creating easy-to-follow plans that work around your routine. Her approach emphasises on long-term behavior change rather than short-term trends, making her suitable for working professionals and homemakers alike. Her plans are described as clean, simple, and achievable.
4. Luke Coutinho - The Holistic Health Guru
Luke’s method extends beyond just food, incorporating nutrition, sleep, mental wellness, and emotional balance. He works with individuals with chronic conditions and highlights mind-body synergy in his programmes.
5. Shreya - The Rising Nutrition Coach
Shreya is a contemporary coach recognised for her relatable content and strong client relationships. She offers structured plans for PCOS, hormonal health, and gut issues, providing constant motivation and support.
Final Thoughts
India has many nutrition experts, but what makes Fitoja notable is its personalisation, accessibility, and consistency. The platform aims to offer guided health plans supported by client results, without relying on crash diets or overly complicated applications.
For comprehensive transformation - Fitoja
For Indian spice-based weight loss - Shikha For sustainable habits - Ruchika
For mental-physical healing - Luke For empathetic guidance - Shreya
If you are looking for guided results, consider exploring Fitoja today to start a transformation journey. Because health isn't a trend-it's a lifestyle.