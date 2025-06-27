Top NHL draft prospect Michael Misa welcomes the chance to put his new team first

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Misa has already demonstrated during his brief career that he is quite willing to put his team first, which isn't a test that has been given to many players good enough to be top picks in the NHL draft. HT Image

Misa is squarely under the spotlight this week as perhaps the best forward available, and he is eager to show his next club just what he will to do to be successful.

The Oakville, Ontario, native will be one of the first players selected in the newly decentralized NHL draft in Los Angeles on Friday. When he walks up to accept his new sweater, Misa will be thinking about the steps he took to reach that stage.

“Everybody knows it's an exciting moment, but I'm glad I'll finally get the chance to experience it myself,” Misa said. “For me, it’s one step at a time. I’ve got to worry about getting drafted, getting better in the summer, training camp and then ultimately shift my focus to the NHL, if I do get the chance to play next year.”

Misa burnished his reputation as an elite offensive force in the past year while scoring 134 points with 62 goals in just 65 games for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. It was the league's best offensive season by an under-18 player since 2007, but it was even more impressive because Misa was able to demonstrate his full potential as a playmaking center.

Misa entered the OHL at just 15 years old, becoming the eighth player in league history to receive exceptional player status, and was chosen first overall by Saginaw in the 2022 draft.

When the Spirit asked him to play on the wing for a veteran-laden team while getting a bit less ice time, the natural center willingly made the move. He then played a major role while Saginaw won the Memorial Cup in 2024.

“That’s hockey sometimes,” Misa said. “I mean, that year overall was fun. We did win a lot of stuff. So just being a part of that team was something special for me. I did definitely play a little bit of a depth role that year, but I think just trying to improve my game and find ways to help my team win.”

He led all three major junior leagues in scoring last season as the Spirit's captain. The last 17-year-old to achieve Misa's numbers in the OHL was John Tavares, who famously went No. 1 overall to the New York Islanders in 2009.

The Isles have the top pick again this year, but are expected to select Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Misa also made some progress off the ice by growing a couple of inches. He measured in at 6-foot-1 at the draft combine, alleviating some concerns about his size.

While Misa's thoughts shifted away from the draft to an imminent round of golf at Pacific Palisades' famed Riviera Country Club for all of the top prospects later Thursday, his possible competition for the honor of being drafted No. 2 was simply trying to stay awake.

Anton Frondell, the Swedish center with a spectacular shot, was fighting a wicked case of jet lag after flying in Wednesday from Stockholm. He has risen up draft boards with his play for Djurgården alongside fellow top draft prospect Victor Eklund.

“I haven't seen much of LA,” Frondell said with a grin. “I got here and fell asleep, and then I ate breakfast.”

San Jose holds the No. 2 overall pick, and Misa loves the prospect of reuniting with Igor Chernyshov, his teammate in Saginaw last season and the Sharks' second-round pick a year ago. Misa chuckles when thinking about Chernyshov, who mostly communicated by laughing at things.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” Misa said. “He didn’t even speak English, so it was pretty impressive how we found each other out there.”

Braden Haché, another Saginaw teammate now in the Sharks' system, has been blowing up Misa's phone about a reunion.

“It would be a dream,” Misa said. “Such a great organization. Some of the players you have there already, and their young core coming up, it’s pretty cool to see what the organization will look like down the line.”

The Blackhawks have the No. 3 choice, and some Chicago fans are hoping for a repeat of the scenario from the 2023 draft, when a California team fell in love with a Swedish center and chose him over a Canadian forward previously expected to be the No. 2 pick.

That year, Connor Bedard went No. 1 to the Blackhawks, Leo Carlsson went second to Anaheim and Adam Fantilli went third to Columbus.

It's too early to tell whether the Ducks' gamble paid off, but both Carlsson and Fantilli quickly cracked their clubs' NHL rosters and became productive players who have posted fairly similar statistics in their first two seasons.

Misa and Bedard together? However it goes, Misa hopes to play in the NHL next season, while Frondell is likely to return to Djurgården for another year.

Still, no prospect in the current draft class is an absolute lock to be in the show in October. Misa said he'll do what his new team believes is best.

“I'm just looking forward to the next step, but trying to appreciate this moment,” Misa said. “It's an exciting time in our lives.”

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

