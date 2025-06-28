Trail Blazers see 7-2 Chinese center Yang Hansen as a unique and versatile talent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yang Hansen is going to fit into American culture just fine. HT Image

The Trail Blazers' 7-foot-1 Chinese center was introduced to Portland on Friday, and was asked about his interests. Turns out, he's already a gamer.

“Sometimes I sleep. All the time, sleep. I like to play PS5. And I like to eat,” Yang said, laughing.

Yang was the 16th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday. While some were surprised that he went as early as he did, the Blazers had been scouting him for two years.

Yang averaged 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds last season for the Qingdao Eagles. He has played for the team in China's top pro league for the past two seasons.

“You can just tell he's been taught the right way. So a lot of things as a coach that I have to teach with young guys, I don't have to teach this kid,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “He's been taught the right way, so I'm really excited about him, and it's going to be a lot of fun.”

Portland had the 11th pick in the draft but traded the draft rights to guard Cedric Coward to the Memphis Grizzlies for Yang's draft rights, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin saw value in the deal and didn't want to risk dropping any lower for fear Yang would not be available.

"This is a very, very unique talent, in our opinion. He obviously has great size at 7-2, young, just turns 20 tomorrow. High, high-end skillset, his ability to pass, his basketball IQ, his functionality in the post. His ability to step out. We think he’ll be a good free-throw shooter, we think he’ll make perimeter jump shots as well,” Cronin said. “Defensively, he’s a really smart player that can be pretty versatile in the post with his size and IQ."

Yang, who was seated in the stands at the draft and had to make his way down to the stage when his name was called, said the comparisons he's heard to Nikola Jokic and fellow countryman Yao Ming are flattering.

“I think the Baby Joker or being compared to Yao are a big honor,” Yang said through an interpreter. "I just try to learn from everyone, every good player, and try to improve myself every day.”

