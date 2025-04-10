Travel, Shop & Pay with Ease

Airtel Payments Bank offers a RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC, simplifying payments for travel, shopping, and daily expenses.
Picture this: You’re sprinting to catch the metro, searching through your wallet for that one travel card. Later, at a café, you pull out your debit or credit card. At the grocery store? Yet another card. Too many cards, too much hassle.
Now, imagine one card for everything - travel, shopping, dining, and everyday expenses. No more juggling multiple cards or second-guessing which one to use. That’s exactly what Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC offers - a seamless payment solution for all your daily needs.
How to order your Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC