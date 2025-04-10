Travel, Shop & Pay with Ease

Picture this: You’re sprinting to catch the metro, searching through your wallet for that one travel card. Later, at a café, you pull out your debit or credit card. At the grocery store? Yet another card. Too many cards, too much hassle. One Tap, Multiple Benefits with Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC

Now, imagine one card for everything - travel, shopping, dining, and everyday expenses. No more juggling multiple cards or second-guessing which one to use. That’s exactly what Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC offers - a seamless payment solution for all your daily needs.

How to order your Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC

To know more, check here: https://i.airtel.in/ncmcstory

Conclusion

Why juggle multiple cards when one card can handle it all? Simplify your payments and make every transaction effortless with Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC.

Switch to Airtel Payments Bank - a Safe Second Account for all your daily transactions. Download the Airtel Thanks App now.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.