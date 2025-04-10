Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travel, Shop & Pay with Ease

ByGenesis
Apr 10, 2025 11:55 AM IST

Airtel Payments Bank offers a RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC, simplifying payments for travel, shopping, and daily expenses.

Picture this: You’re sprinting to catch the metro, searching through your wallet for that one travel card. Later, at a café, you pull out your debit or credit card. At the grocery store? Yet another card. Too many cards, too much hassle.

One Tap, Multiple Benefits with Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC
One Tap, Multiple Benefits with Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC

Now, imagine one card for everything - travel, shopping, dining, and everyday expenses. No more juggling multiple cards or second-guessing which one to use. That’s exactly what Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC offers - a seamless payment solution for all your daily needs.

How to order your Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC

To know more, check here: https://i.airtel.in/ncmcstory

Conclusion

Why juggle multiple cards when one card can handle it all? Simplify your payments and make every transaction effortless with Airtel Payments Bank RuPay ON-THE-GO Card enabled with NCMC.

Switch to Airtel Payments Bank - a Safe Second Account for all your daily transactions. Download the Airtel Thanks App now.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

News / Genesis / Travel, Shop & Pay with Ease
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On