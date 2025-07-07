Trevor Rogers, Jackson Holliday lift Orioles over skidding Braves

Trevor Rogers pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Jackson Holliday homered to help the visiting Baltimore Orioles beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday to sweep their three-game series. HT Image

It was the third straight win for the Orioles, who swept a series against Atlanta for the first time since 2015 and in Atlanta for the first time since 1999. It was Baltimore's fourth sweep of the season.

The Braves have lost four in a row and dropped nine of their last 11. Atlanta fell to 11 games under .500.

Rogers , who entered the game with a 0-7 career record against the Braves, allowed only four hits and two walks and struck out a season-high six. It was the third scoreless stint in five starts for Rogers, who lowered his ERA to 1.57.

Baltimore reliever Seranthony Dominguez allowed a solo homer to Sean Murphy, his 13th, and a single to Ozzie Albies with one out in the ninth inning. Dominguez fanned Drake Baldwin and retired Michael Harris II on a grounder to earn his second save.

Holliday went 4-for-4, the second four-hit game of his career, with a double and a home run. He supplied all the offense via a two-run homer in the third inning that just cleared the 16-foot brick wall in right field. It was his 11th of the season.

Atlanta starter Grant Holmes pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Holmes was helped by the Braves' defense, which turned three double plays behind him.

The Orioles placed Gary Sanchez on the injured list with a right knee strain, giving the team four catchers on the IL. They acquired Alex Jackson from the New York Yankees to serve as the backup. Jackson was batting .226 with 10 homers in 44 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Orioles went 4-2 on their road trip and return home to start a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Braves went 2-7 on their homestand and begin a three-game series against the host Athletics on Tuesday.

