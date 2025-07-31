Trey Hendrickson returns to Bengals camp while contract talks continue

CINCINNATI (AP) — Even though, Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals remain at odds when it comes to reaching a contract extension, the All-Pro defensive end felt it was more important to be with teammates as they prepare for the upcoming season. HT Image

That is why Hendrickson was at his first training camp practice on Wednesday morning.

Hendrickson was dressed in all back and wasn't wearing his No. 91 jersey, but he was keeping a keen eye on the defense's workouts and was giving pointers to first-round pick Shemar Stewart.

“If I can help him in any way, that’s my goal for being here,” Hendrickson said after practice. “The plan was be here day 1. Things transpired. News happened to me and we just kind of make decisions as we go.”

Hendrickson missed the first seven days and five practices of camp, accumulating $350,000 in fines. He also received total of $104,768 in fines for not attending the three days of the Bengals' mandatory minicamp in June according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA.

When it comes to reaching an extension, Hendrickson said that “nothing’s really changed.”

Both sides remain far off on the amount of guaranteed money Hendrickson will receive, along with how much he gets during the early years of the deal. He is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary this season and has a cap number of $18.7 million.

Hendrickson led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season, becoming the fourth player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have two straight years with at least 17 1/2. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the NFL over the past four seasons.

“This is the guy that has the most sacks over the past two years. Production has value in this league. When you have a guy like that, you want to reward him,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “He’s going to play a big part in the team this season. Just to have him around makes a big difference in the energy around here. He brings an intensity that is very unique and so I think that’s good for us.”

If the Bengals and Hendrickson can bridge the gap, it will complete an trifecta of signing three of their top players to lucrative extensions.

In March, Ja’Marr Chase’s $161 million contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time, and Tee Higgins’ $115 million deal made him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid receivers.

Hendrickson is a valuable piece to a defense looking to improve with Al Golden in his first season as coordinator. The Bengals (9-8 last season) finished 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) and lost four games last season in which they scored at least 30 points.

“In the short time I’ve been in these meetings it’s been encouraging,” Hendrickson said about Golden. “I think he’s a very wise coach. He’s been here before. Nothing but respect for him and moving forward we’ll see what transpires.”

Until a contract is reached, Hendrickson's main priority is getting Stewart up to speed. Stewart, the 17th overall pick in April's draft, missed the first three days of camp before signing his rookie contract.

“I want to help the guys. Guys have helped me along the way like Demario Davis, Cam Jordan and even Sam Hubbard helped me a lot when I was here. To be that right now, that’s what’s most important,” Hendrickson said. "This narrative will iron itself out as we continue to progress toward the season.”

NOTES: The Bengals released running back Zack Moss, who started six games last year before a season-ending injury. ... Center Seth McLaughlin passed a physical and was cleared to practice. The undrafted rookie suffered an Achilles tendon injury at Ohio State last year. McLaughlin took place in individual drills as he works his way back into playing condition.

