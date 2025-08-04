Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Trinity Rodman returns, lifts Washington Spirit to win over Portland Thorns

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 12:42 am IST

SOCCER-NWSL-WAS-POR/RECAP

Trinity Rodman punctuated her return from a back injury with the game-winning goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time as the Washington Spirit pulled off a 2-1 victory over the visiting Portland Thorns on Sunday.

Off a long cross through traffic in the penalty area, the ball was deflected to Rodman, who blasted a right-footed shot into the top of the goal. Rodman, who came on as a substitute in the 74th minute, scored her first goal of the season in her first game since April 12.

Gift Monday also scored a goal for the Spirit (7-4-3, 24 points), who exacted some revenge from a 2-0 loss at Portland on June 15. Aubrey Kingsbury made two saves for Washington.

Olivia Moultrie scored in first-half stoppage time for the Thorns, who lost a game while scoring a goal for the first time since their season opener against the Kansas City Current on March 15. Mackenzie Arnold made three saves for Portland (6-3-6, 24 points).

The Spirit nearly scored in the sixth minute when Croix Bethune's shot caromed off the crossbar from distance. Narumi Miura's then unleashed a right-footed blast that was blocked.

A mere 10 minutes later, they did convert when Monday delivered off a cross into a wide-open goal for a 1-0 lead.

Washington was dominating play when Moultrie converted for Portland on a rare chance. While outside of the penalty area, Moultrie buried a shot into the left side of the goal to even the match in the third minute of first-half extra time.

Washington celebrated defender Esme Morgan before the game for her contributions to England's win in the European championship last weekend.

--Field Level Media

