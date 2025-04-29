Trinity to Develop Sky Palazzo Residences on Dwarka Expressway with Man-Made Beach Residences

Trinity is collaborating with Cracknell, a landscape architecture and urban design firm, to introduce a residential development featuring man-made beach residences in Gurugram. The Sky Palazzo Residences by Trinity to develop Man-Made Beach Residences in Gurugram

The Sky Palazzo Residences by Trinity aims to offer a beachfront living experience at the heart of Gurugram. This development, spanning approximately 11 acres, integrates innovation, nature, and opulence.

With its location along the Dwarka Expressway, Sky Palazzo Residences is set to benefit from the developing infrastructure of this corridor.

The expressway provides connectivity between Gurugram, Delhi, and IGI Airport, which may improve commute times and support potential for residential and commercial developments.

Akash Lakhina, Head of Sales at Trinity, mentioned the significance of these advancements, stating: “The development of the Dwarka Expressway is creating opportunities for real estate growth, and Trinity is potentially at the forefront of this transformation. Sky Palazzo Residences aims to be more than a luxury address. With a well-planned infrastructure, amenities, and man-made beach experience, we aim to introduce a global lifestyle to Gurugram market.”

In collaboration with Cracknell, Trinity is incorporating landscaping and urban design elements into Sky Palazzo Residences. Residents can expect: a man-made beach, a resort-style infinity pool, double-height decks with panoramic views, a private lift lobby, a quadruple height tower entrance lobby, a clubhouse & amenities, and designer landscapes & green terraces.

Sky Palazzo Residences is more than a home, it’s an experience designed to be at par with luxury developments in the world. By merging visionary infrastructure with architecture, Trinity is contributing to a new era of living in Gurugram.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.