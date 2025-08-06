Trump is creating a task force for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is establishing a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles. HT Image

Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to make the task force official, the White House said.

The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trump “considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, calling sports one of the president's “greatest passions.”

LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028.”

During a briefing Tuesday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the task force would “coordinate across federal, state and local agencies to ensure streamlined visa processes, robust security and efficient transportation.”

Along with the 2028 Summer Games, Trump has said that the 2026 FIFA World Cup being hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico is among the events he's most looking forward to in his second term.

In preparation for next year's competition, the governments of all three countries on Tuesday said they had held the first meeting of a trilateral coordinating council of government officials, industry leaders and security professionals discussing a variety of issues including preparedness for any security threats ahead of the World Cup.

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Washington contributed reporting.