Twins offense erupts to book 9-4 win over division-leading Tigers

Luke Keaschall doubled twice and knocked in three runs, Thomas Hatch tossed 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and the visiting Minnesota Twins topped the Detroit Tigers 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

It was Keaschall's second consecutive three-RBI game since coming off the injured list. Brooks Lee and Alan Roden each had two hits, including solo home runs, and scored twice. Austin Martin notched his first-career homer, while Ryan Jeffers added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Hatch allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out three. Minnesota starter Pierson Ohl surrendered four runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Twins took two of three games in the series against the American League Central leaders.

Kerry Carpenter belted a two-run home run for the Tigers, his 20th homer of the season. Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry also supplied solo homers.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty gave up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Coupled with Cleveland's victory over the New York Mets, the Tigers' lead in the division is now down to six games from a season- high 14.

Minnesota led 3-1 after two innings, but the Tigers rallied with three runs in the third. McKinstry hit an opposite-field shot that bounced off the glove of left fielder Kody Clemens and over the left-field wall. Colt Keith then reached on a one-out single before Carpenter launched his long ball to right field.

The Twins regained the lead with two runs in the fifth inning. Matt Wallner reached on a Gleyber Torres error and scored on a Jeffers double. One out later, Keaschall smacked a ground-rule double to bring home Jeffers.

Minnesota extended its lead to 8-4 in the sixth inning off Tyler Holton as Martin ripped his breakthrough homer over the left-field wall. Roden then clubbed his second-career homer to right-center.

Tommy Kahnle issued three straight walks in the seventh, and Mickey Gasper grounded out against Brant Hurter to bring in Royce Lewis and push the Twins' lead to 9-4.

