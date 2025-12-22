Uttar Pradesh widow builds house in Firozabad under CM Awas Yojana (Rural)

Maya Devi, a resident of Asua village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, has moved into a brick-and-mortar home built with assistance under the Chief Minister Awas Yojana (Gramin), after years of living in a damaged structure covered with a tarpaulin sheet, according to details shared by local officials and the beneficiary. Maya Devi at her newly constructed house in Asua village, Firozabad district. The house was built with assistance credited in instalments under the CM Awas Yojana (Rural), along with MGNREGA wages, officials said.

Maya Devi said her family’s circumstances worsened after her husband died, leaving her to support two young children. She took up daily-wage work in fields, but continued to live in a kutcha dwelling without reliable electricity or a secure roof. She described monsoon nights as particularly difficult, citing water leakage from the roof and concerns that weak walls could collapse.

Officials said Maya Devi applied for assistance through the village pradhan and secretary, following which a survey team assessed eligibility. She was placed in a priority category based on her housing condition, they said. Maya Devi stated that she received confirmation through a mobile message when the first instalment was credited to her bank account.

Under the scheme, the total support for construction was stated as ₹1.20 lakh, transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account in three stages. The first instalment of ₹40,000 was meant for foundation and plinth work; the second instalment of ₹70,000 for walls and roof construction; and the third instalment of ₹10,000 for finishing, including plaster and paint, according to the information shared in the note.

Maya Devi said she also worked on the construction site. The administration said she received additional support through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the form of 90 days of wages amounting to ₹22,680, which helped her meet household expenses during the construction period.

Officials further said the household was linked to other welfare programmes, including a liquefied petroleum gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme, a household toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and an electricity connection under the Saubhagya programme. The convergence of multiple schemes has been a stated approach in rural housing delivery to ensure basic services alongside construction support.

Firozabad district magistrate Ramesh Ranjan was quoted as saying that the administration’s objective is to ensure that eligible beneficiaries, particularly those who cannot access offices easily, receive benefits in a timely manner. He added that the district aims to identify and cover remaining eligible households that are without housing.

Maya Devi said the change has improved day-to-day safety and enabled her children to study at home in better conditions. She added that her elder son hopes to join the police in the future.