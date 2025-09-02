Vingegaard takes Vuelta red as Vine wins stage 10

Jonas Vingegaard claimed the overall Vuelta a Espana lead on Tuesday while Jay Vine earned stage 10 victory for his second triumph of the race. HT Image

Two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard overhauled Torstein Traen's lead to head the general classification by 26 seconds from the Norwegian, with Joao Almeida third and trailing the Dane by 38 seconds.

Vine put in an unmatchable performance on the final climb to finish ahead of Spanish Movistar riders Pablo Castrillo and Javier Romo.

Attackers tried their best to escape at the start of the 175 kilometre run from the Sendaviva nature park to the Larra-Belagua ski resort near Spain's border with France, but were not allowed to break free.

A mass crash in the bunch affected Spaniard Raul Garcia Pierna, who withdrew from the race.

Vine carved out a few seconds on the pack but was caught 75 kilometres in as the peloton persisted for two intense hours.

Finally a large break formed over halfway through the race, earning three minutes on the peloton.

Almeida's team-mate Juan Ayuso made headlines during the rest day on Monday as his split with Team UAE at the end of the season was made public.

The Spaniard was criticised by Almeida for not showing solidarity last week but led out for the Portuguese to help the peloton cut down the gap up the road.

With Almeida driving on, followed by Vingegaard and Tom Pidcock among others, the red jersey-wearing Traen was dropped.

Visma-Lease a Bike's Vingegaard took the overall lead as Traen and his group finished over a minute behind the main general classification contenders.

Vine powered into a solo lead during the day's main climb up to the ski resort, crossing the line with his finger in the air, trailed by Castrillo who came in 35 seconds behind.

The moderately mountainous stage 11 on Wednesday starts and ends in Bilbao, winding 157 kilometres through the verdant Basque Country, and including several short but steep climbs.

