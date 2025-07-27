Virginia Tech is reviewing claim that coach tried to lure NC Central player into transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech is looking into an allegation by North Carolina Central’s coach that a Hokies assistant improperly tried to lure running back J’Mari Taylor into the transfer portal last season. HT Image

Virginia Tech released a statement on Saturday saying it was made aware of the allegation a day earlier.

ESPN reported that the allegation surfaced when N.C. Central coach Trei Oliver was asked Friday what was the most ridiculous moment he has faced in coaching. Oliver responded that he discovered a Virginia Tech assistant coach on the sideline for one of the Eagles' games in 2024 and said that assistant was trying to contact his running back. Taylor, a star RB, eventually transferred to Virginia.

WRAL News reported that Oliver told reporters: “Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back. That was pretty bold. I couldn’t believe it.”

Oliver said he was told the Virginia Tech assistant was “just down here visiting.” Added Oliver: “But I knew what it was.”

In its statement provided to The Associated Press, Virginia Tech said: “We were made aware Friday afternoon of a public comment suggesting a potential NCAA rules concern involving a member of our coaching staff. This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel.

“Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately.”

