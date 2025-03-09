vivo KanyaGyaan: Bridging India’s STEM gender divide for a brighter, digital future for all

India is on a fast-track to digitisation, pushing the demand for professionals skilled in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to an all-time high. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) survey for 2021-22, about 27.6 lakh men opted to study engineering and technology, while only 11.3 lakh women did the same. This only gets more pronounced at the employment stage as just a fraction of the women seek out jobs in STEM domains. This gender gap underscores a critical need for focused interventions, so that the country does not miss out on a wealth of talent which could add to its skilled workforce and help put the nation on the fast path to success. ‘vivo KanyaGyaan,’ a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering women from underserved communities to pursue successful STEM careers.

To be able to embrace digitisation on the global stage, India must ensure that a diversity of voices, particularly women, are part of the solution. In what comes as a step towards this, vivo India has launched ‘vivo KanyaGyaan,’ a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering women from underserved communities to pursue successful STEM careers. The vivo KanyaGyaan program has channeled over ₹2 crore in scholarships already since its inception.

Breaking barriers with financial empowerment

At the heart of ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ is the power of financial empowerment. The program has offered an opportunity to several aspiring scientists, engineers, and doctors, for whom affording higher education in the domain of their choice was a distant dream. These scholarships are more than just monetary aid–they come as a ray of hope for the families of these girls. Nearly two-thirds of these students come from families earning less than ₹1 lakh annually, and 15 per cent are raised by single parents.

For many, these scholarships are the lifeline that allows them to pursue higher education, breaking the cycle of poverty, and unlocking their potential. As many as 56 percent of the beneficiaries are first-generation graduates, who have marked a significant milestone in the history of their families through their hard work and dedication. This achievement is particularly impactful in rural areas, where access to quality education is limited. By empowering women to pursue rigorous STEM careers, ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ is challenging traditional perceptions of women’s roles and reshaping community norms.

Diversifying India’s STEM talent pool

While engineering remains a popular choice for those seeking the scholarship, about 73 per cent of the beneficiaries enrolled in engineering programs, ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ is offering opportunities beyond the traditional male-domain of engineering. The remaining 27 per cent girls who got the financial aid are pursuing medicine, addressing critical needs in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the program has been successful in providing access to quality education in some of the top institutes in the country, as over 18 per cent of the beneficiaries got placed in prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs. This underscores the importance of providing access to quality education. This diversification further strengthens the country’s STEM ecosystem.

India’s technological progress also hinges on inclusivity. By empowering more women to pursue STEM education, ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ is contributing to the nation’s broader technological ambitions. These women are vital participants in the STEM ecosystem, bringing fresh perspectives and driving innovation. The impact of ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ extends beyond financial aid and academic support. The program fosters an enduring legacy through mentorship sessions and corporate immersion experiences, equipping young women with practical skills and real-world exposure. By sharing the stories of these empowered women, the initiative is sparking dialogue and encouraging families, communities, and policymakers to champion women in STEM.

A digital campaign celebrating women with merit

As we approach Women’s Day, the ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in women’s potential. By empowering women in STEM, we are not just building a more equitable society; we are shaping a brighter, more innovative future for India.

“Empowering young women in STEM isn’t just an initiative – it’s a necessity for real progress. Through the ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ initiative, we’re breaking barriers by providing education, mentorship, and opportunities that help them shape their own futures,” said Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India.

vivo has launched a digital campaign highlighting the need for a diverse workforce in STEM, where women can live their dreams and be a part of a growing nation’s success story. The campaign film shows the journeys of young women from different parts of India to their dream engineering college, using a powerful metaphor of chairs that they carry with them as a symbol of their hard work and determination.

“Our Women’s Day campaign film captures this spirit with the metaphor of ‘carrying their own chairs’—a symbol of determination and self-empowerment. With this, we hope to inspire a larger movement toward empowerment and action in STEM,” Channana further said.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.